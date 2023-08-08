Hallmark’s Head Honcho Is Stepping Down After Leading A New Diverse Lineup (And Losing Some Stars To GAF)

Hallmark Channel has consistently proven itself to be a popular offering amongst viewers looking for family-friendly fare. Nevertheless, the network has been finding ways to evolve in order to make its content more accessible and representative of the general public. Company president and CEO Wonya Lucas has arguably been the driving force behind those initiatives, creating a diverse programming lineup all while losing veteran stars to GAF. She’s done a considerable amount of work during her tenure, but the head honcho has confirmed that she’s now stepping down from her post.

Hallmark Media formally announced this week that Wonya Lucas intends to vacate her position by the end of the year. According to Deadline , the network is currently in the process of making arrangements to accommodate the major move. Hallmark Companies President and CEO Mike Perry is reportedly working with Lucas and Hallmark Media’s leadership team with day-to-day operations and helping to close out the transition. Lucas released a statement that was shared with the trade and, in it, she expressed gratitude and emphasized how proud she is of the progress the organization has made in recent years:

I am honored to have led this company and am tremendously proud of the progress we’ve made by creating an evolved entertainment experience that inspires meaningful, emotionally connected moments for our audiences. My passion for the Hallmark brand has grown in deeply rewarding ways and will remain paramount as I continue to help guide Hallmark Media’s future in a more strategically focused capacity.

Wonya Lucas began her tenure as Chief Executive Officer in July 2020, following the departure of ex-CEO Bill Abbott. As mentioned, Lucas’ stint proved to be productive, as she sought to address the criticisms regarding the lack of diversity within the network’s content. As a result of Lucas’ efforts, stories featuring people of color have arguably been highlighted more frequently. Amid her tenure, viewers also saw the channel’s first TV movie featuring an LGBTQ+ couple, Wedding Every Weekend, and the Internet seemed ecstatic upon its debut . Lucas was also instrumental when it came to making the corporation’s streaming partnership with Peacock a reality. While Lucas will no longer be the big person in charge, she does plan to join the Hallmark Media Board of Directors.

This change in leadership arises, as the cable channel continues to contend with competition from Great American Media, which houses the network Great American Family. The entertainment brand was launched by Bill Abbott following his departure from its corporate rival in 2020. In doing so, Abbott seemingly looked to capture some of the market that’s flocked to his former company for years. To build out his new imprint, he also looked to a number of familiar faces.

These past few years have seen several notable names exit Hallmark in favor of Great American Family . Some of the most high-profile actors to make the leap are Candace Cameron Bure (who wanted a change and new contract) , Trevor Donovan and Danica McKellar. While those were major losses, the company has managed to hold onto tried-and-true talent like Lacey Chabert, Holly Robinson Peete and Jonathan Bennett.

As the family-oriented network prepares to move forward without Wonya Lucas at the helm, I’d suspect that it’ll seek to build on the work she did. Having her remain on the board of directors would also help to maintain some kind of creative continuity, though her duties will be different. We’ll just have to wait and see how the company fares moving forward.