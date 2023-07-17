Does 'Superman: Legacy’ New Casting Confirm DCU Reboot?

James Gunn confirmed Nathan Fillion has been cast as Guy Gardner (a Green Lantern), Isabella Merced will play Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi will play Mister Terrific and Anthony Carrigan has been cast as Metamorpho.

Some DC fans are concerned Gunn is crowding his film with too many DC heroes, and the film won’t focus on Superman. Others are wondering if “Superman: Legacy” will in fact be a hard reboot for the DC universe, given that Nathan Fillion previously played T.D.K. in Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad."

In this video, CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell and Hannah Saulic react to the casting and give their opinions on what this means for the DCU moving forward.

00:00 - Intro

01:06 - Adding DC Heroes Is Exciting

09:02 - Is Superman: Legacy A Hard DC Reboot?