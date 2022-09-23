Don't Worry Darling Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before

It’s finally that time – Don’t Worry Darling has officially been released in theaters after tons of press about supposed drama that has nearly eclipsed interest in the intriguing plot. The movie tells the story of a young couple who seemingly live in the perfect utopian neighborhood in the 1950s, but as secrets about this “Victory Project” begin to be unveiled, the tension grows thick.

Directed by Booksmart director, Olivia Wilde , Don’t Worry Darling has a star-studded list of cast members that have done so much in their time in the spotlight, from Florence Pugh, to Harry Styles and Chris Pine. Here is where you’ve seen the Don’t Worry Darling cast before.

Florence Pugh (Alice)

First off on this list, we start with the star of Don’t Worry Darling, Florence Pugh, who plays Alice. Pugh has been making her name known these last few years. If this is somehow the first time you have heard of her, I’d be shocked, because she has been in so many amazing projects that you need to watch now if you haven’t.

She started off her career with appearances in films like The Falling and Lady Macbeth, and gained further prominence when she appeared in Fighting with My Family. However, since then, she’s appeared in huge films, including starring in the A24 horror hit , Midsommar, Little Women (which scored her an Academy Award nomination), and most recently, joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Yelena Belova, the adoptive sister of Natasha Romanoff, and starred in Black Widow and in the Disney+ Marvel show , Hawkeye.

She is also set to reprise the role of Yelena in the upcoming Marvel Phase 5 movie, Thunderbolts, where she’ll star alongside big names such as Sebastian Stan, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and more, and will have a starring role in the Dune 2 cast.

Harry Styles (Jack)

Next up for the cast of Don’t Worry Darling we have Harry Styles, who plays Jack, Alice’s husband. While Styles hasn’t done as much in film as the rest of his co-stars, he’s known for a far bigger reason – his music career. First appearing on The X Factor, he was a part of the widely successful and internationally known boy band, One Direction, before they broke up in 2016.

However, Styles didn’t stop his music career there and decided to go solo, releasing several big hits such as “Sign of the Times,” “Watermelon Sugar,” “As It Was,” and more over the course of the last few years. Truly, he has taken over the industry.

Even so, Style has been seen in some movie and TV work prior to his role in Don’t Worry Darling. He had a role in the Christoper Nolan film, Dunkirk , and has appeared on Saturday Night Live before, several times as a musical guest, but also as a host for one episode. He’s also starring in the upcoming My Policeman, and has been praised for his performance in the film.

Olivia Wilde (Bunny)

Olivia Wilde, who directs Don’t Worry Darling, also stars in the film as Bunny, Alice’s best friend in the neighborhood. Wilde got her breakthrough on television dramas with starring roles in shows like Skin and The O.C., as well as the medical drama, House , and she’s been in plenty of amazing films since then.

Some of her most known include Tron: Legacy, Cowboys & Aliens, The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, Butter, Rush, Meadowland, The Longest Week, Richard Jewell, and more. She was also a part of the DC League of Super-Pets voice cast in 2022, and is set to appear in the highly anticipated Damien Chazelle flick, Babylon .

Mentioned in the intro, she also directed the coming-of-age film , Booksmart, and Don’t Worry Darling is her directorial follow up.

Gemma Chan (Shelley)

Moving on, we take a look now at Gemma Chan, who plays Shelley in Don’t Worry Darling. Chan has been making strides in Hollywood over the last few years with some great appearances in movies. Most recently, she was the star of the Eternals cast, one of the latest superhero teams to be introduced in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, Chan has done plenty of other work in film as well. Some of her biggest roles include parts in Crazy Rich Asians, Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, Transformers: The Last Knight, Mary Queen of Scots, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Raya and the Last Dragon, and more.

Chan has also had several supporting roles on television that include parts in shows like Sherlock, Fresh Meat, True Love, Doctor Who, and many more.

KiKi Layne (Margaret)

Next up on the cast list for Don’t Worry Darling is KiKi Layne, who plays Margaret in the film. Layne has appeared in a variety of movies prior to her role in Don’t Worry Darling.

Her biggest role thus far was playing Tish Rivers in the film If Beale Street Could Talk, but she’s also appeared in movies like Native Son, Captive State, The Old Guard, Coming 2 America and more. She was also a part of the Chip N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers cast , and is set to appear in The Old Guard 2.

Chris Pine (Frank)

Chris Pine plays Frank in Don’t Worry Darling, and he’s done plenty in Hollywood for many years. The first film he ever appeared in was in The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, but since then he’s been in so many blockbuster hits, such as the Star Trek film series , both Wonder Woman films, Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, and more.

Some of his biggest roles besides these are in Into the Woods, Hell or High Water, The Finest Hours, A Wrinkle in Time, Outlaw King, The Contractor, and Rise of the Guardians. He’s also set to appear in the upcoming film, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves as Elgin.

Nick Kroll (Dean)

Last but not least on this cast list of main characters in Don’t Worry Darling, we take a look at Nick Kroll, who plays Dean. Kroll is an actor and comedian who has created and starred in several shows. He created the series Kroll Show, as well as The Oh, Hello Show. Kroll also co-created (and voices) the adult animated Netflix series , Big Mouth, a show that actually just got a spinoff called Human Resources.

He has also done a ton of voice work, including parts in Sausage Party, The Addams Family, Sing, and more. In terms of live-action appearances, Kroll has taken on roles in movies like The House, Uncle Drew, How It Ends, Operation Finale, and others.

With such a star-studded cast, Don’t Worry Darling surely has plenty of talent going for it. And hopefully after this film, they’ll go on to do plenty of other great things in the industry.