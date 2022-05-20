Chip ’N Dale: Rescue Rangers Cast: Where You’ve Seen And Heard The Actors Before

At long last, Chip ’n Dale, the fearless co-founders and leaders of the Rescue Rangers are back together, and in action, together again for another set of adventures in the new Disney+ movie bearing their name. The fun-filled and reference-heavy animated/live-action hybrid in the vein of Who Framed Roger Rabbit and Tom and Jerry is finally streaming on the popular platform, meaning everyone with a Disney+ subscription can give the new film a spin.

But, after doing so, you may be wondering exactly where you have seen and heard the Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers cast before. Worry not, because we are about to break down all the stars of the highly-anticipated project, starting with the two leads, former Saturday Night Live greats John Mulaney and Andy Sandberg.

(Image credit: Disney/NBC)

John Mulaney (Chip)

Starting off, we have John Mulaney who appears in the Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers cast as the voice of Chip, the fearless leader and co-founder of the Rescue Rangers, and the member who didn’t elect to be converted to CGI.

Mulaney, who long served as a writer on Saturday Night Live before becoming one of the best guest hosts of all-time with his hilarious and catchy musical skits, has etched out a place for himself as one of the greatest modern stand-up comedians with specials like The Comeback Kid and John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City.

On top of that, Mulaney has appeared on shows like Documentary Now!, Kroll Show, Big Mouth, and even had his own short-lived sitcom simply titled, Mulaney. And let’s not forget his hilarious portrayal of Peter Porker, a.k.a. Spider-Ham, in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and various short films in the franchise.



(Image credit: Disney/NBC)

Andy Samberg (Dale)

Next up is Andy Samberg, who provides the voice of Dale, the more happy-go-lucky and free-flowing co-founder of the Rescue Rangers who has undergone a procedure to transform himself from traditional animation to CGI prior to the events of Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers.

Just like his co-star, Samberg first made a name for himself as one of the funniest members of the Saturday Night Live cast of all time, with memorable skits like “Lazy Sunday,” “I’m on a Boat,” and various others, including an iconic digital short featuring Justin Timberlake. Since then, Samberg has found success on shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Comedy Bang! Bang!, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, and Never Have I Ever.

Over the course of his career, Samberg has also found success in cinema, with a major role in the Hotel Transylvania animated franchise, the Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs movies, and the 2020 time-loop romantic comedy, Palm Springs. And let’s not forget his work with his comedy music group The Lonely Island (who were responsible for some of those great SNL shorts).



(Image credit: Annapurna Pictures)

KiKi Layne (Ellie)

Stepping in as one of the human roles in Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers is KiKi Layne, who portrays a rookie police detective (and Rescue Rangers superfan) named Ellie in the new Disney+ streaming exclusive.

Ever since giving her outstanding portrayal of Tish Rivers in Barry Jenkins’ 2018 drama, If Beale Street Could Talk, Layne has been one of young Hollywood’s brightest stars. In the years following her breakout role, Layne has given incredible performances in movies like Native Son, Captive State, The Old Guard, and Coming 2 America.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Will Arnett (Sweet Pete)

Taking on the role of Sweet Pete, a down-on-his-luck former Disney star who has turned to a life of crime in Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers, is Will Arnett, whose character makes a vow to bring his former employer down to Earth.

Arnett, who has appeared in live-action movies like Let’s Go to Prison, Semi-Pro, and Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, and shows like Arrested Development, 30 Rock, and Murderville, is perhaps best known for his long list of voice-over credits on the silver screen and small screen alike. Over the years, Arnett has voiced characters in The Lego Movie (and its various sequels and spinoffs), The Nut Job franchise, Despicable Me, and most recently, Rumble, as well as shows like King of the Hill, The Simpsons, and most importantly Bo-Jack Horseman, which saw him portray the titular character in the decorated Netflix animated series.

(Image credit: Disney/Universal Pictures)

Eric Bana (Monterey Jack)

Stepping in to voice Chip ’n Dale’s former partner-in-crime, Monterey Jack, in the Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers cast is Eric Bana, who brings new life to the iconic cheese-obsessed Australian mouse once voiced by Peter Cullen.

Although he has spent most of his career in live-action roles, Bana has provided his voice for a few animated film projects over the years, including Finding Nemo, Mary and Max, and Back to the Outback. However, Bana is best remembered for performances in movies like Munich, Hanna, Star Trek, The Other Boleyn Girl, Troy, and Ang Lee’s 2003 Marvel movie, Hulk, which saw him portray Bruce Banner and his supersized alter-ego. Bana has also appeared on a number of shows in his native Australia like Full Frontal, Something in the Air, and The Eric Bana Show Live.



(Image credit: 20th Century Fox/Imagine Entertainment)

Dennis Haysbert (Zipper)

Providing the voice for Zipper, the housefly and trusty member of the original Rescue Rangers in Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers is Dennis Haysbert.

Although younger members of the audience will recognize Haysbert’s voice from his portrayal of King Grayskull on Masters of the Universe: Revelation or from those Allstate insurance commercials, others will remember the actor from his roles in movies like Major League, Waiting to Exhale, and Heat, or his various shows that include Now and Again, The Unit, or 24, a performance that earned the actor a number of nominations for his portrayal of President Donald Palmer throughout the show’s run.



(Image credit: Netflix)

Keegan-Michael Key (Bjornson The Cheesemonger)

Providing the voice for the puppet character Bjornson the Cheesemonger on the Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers cast is Keegan-Michael Key.

One of the most recognizable voices featured in the new Disney+ movie, Key is perhaps best known for his longtime sketch comedy program, Key & Peele, alongside Jordan Peele. In the years following the Comedy Central show’s conclusion, Key has found success with an assortment of animated series including BoJack Horseman, SuperMansion, Archer, and Green Eggs and Ham. He has also shown up in movies like the Hotel Transylvania franchise, Toy Story 4, The Prom, and most recently, as a member of The Bubble cast.



(Image credit: Disney)

Tress MacNeille (Gadget)

Taking on the role of Gadget in Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers is Tress MacNeille, who originally voiced the character during its original run, as well as voicing Chip during that same stretch.

Over the years, MacNeille has consistently been one of the hardest-working voice actors in the entertainment industry, working on shows like The Simpsons, Rugrats, Tiny Toon Adventures, Animaniacs, and Futurama. If you are a fan of an animated series released anywhere between 1980 and now, chances are you’ve heard MacNeille’s voice more than a few times. And, it’s not just TV, as MacNeille has provided her voice for some of the most iconic Studio Ghibli films, like Kiki’s Delivery Service, Castle in the Sky, and My Neighbor Totoro.



(Image credit: Disney+)

Seth Rogen (Bob The Warrior Viking)

Seth Rogen appears in Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers as Bob the Warrior Viking, the awkwardly-animated CGI character featured in the wacky trailer.

Since breaking out as a multi-talented star in the early part of the 21st century, Rogen has become one of the most entertaining names in Hollywood with a variety of great roles in movies like Knocked Up, Superbad (which he co-wrote), Steve Jobs, 50/50, and other unforgettable movies. He is also no stranger to voice roles, as he appeared in animated movies like The Lion King and the Kung Fu Panda franchise. He is set to provide the voice of Donkey Kong in the upcoming Mario movie.



(Image credit: Disney/Hulu)

J.K. Simmons (Captain Putty)

Taking on the role of the claymation police officer named Captain Putty in Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers is J.K. Simmons, who knows a thing or two about playing iconic cops.

Over the years, Simmons has been in movies like the Spider-Man franchise, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Palm Springs, Juno, and Whiplash, which earned him an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, and numerous other accolades. His TV work includes roles on shows like Oz, Law and Order, The Closer, and BoJack Horseman.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Da’Vone McDonald (Jimmy The Polar Bear)

Taking on the role of Jimmy the Polar Bear in Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers is Da’Vone McDonald.

Throughout his career, McDonald has appeared in movies like Funny People, Drillbit Taylor, and Forgetting Sarah Marshall, as well as shows like Drunk History, The PET Squad Files, and Dads.



(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Flula Borg (DJ Herzogenaurach)

And, rounding out the Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers cast is Flula Borg, who shows up as DJ Herzogenaurach.

An accomplished actor, comedian, and musician, Borg has appeared on shows like Mr. Mayor, The Boss Baby: Back in Business, and Tangled: The Series throughout his career, as well as in movies like Ferdinand, Pitch Perfect 2, and a little movie called The Suicide Squad.

This is just a portion of the Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers cast as there are all sorts of cameos and other surprises in the new Disney+ streaming movie.

