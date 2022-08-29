Marvel Phase 5: 6 Big Things We Know

Do you hear that? It’s the sound of Marvel fans everywhere collectively screaming over the latest announcements for the next phase of the MCU. That’s right - Marvel Phase 5 is here !

Well, not really, but we’re getting there.

At the presentation during San Diego Comic-Con in July 2022 in Hall H, we got a plethora of fun Marvel-related announcements for the next stage of the MCU, things that not only Marvel fans but movie and TV fans can get excited about. From when the next phase is going to start to what movies are coming out, be sure to check the info out down below, as these are six big things that we know about the upcoming phase.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Phase 5 Will Begin With Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania And End With The Thunderbolts

While this isn’t that surprising, it was confirmed that Phase 5 is not going to be a part of the 2022 movie schedule or the 2022 TV release schedule at all, which is a little disappointing. However, 2023 is starting off with Marvel Phase 5 bright and early in February with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, a movie that has already gotten plenty of hype and will even feature Kang the Conquerer.

This movie is intended to kick off Phase 5 after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premieres in November of 2022. With Phase 5 (part of the Multiverse Saga with Phases 4 and 6) comes several new shows and new movies, as well as characters that we are all familiar with. Ending in 2024, Phase 5 will conclude with Thunderbolts , a movie about the legendary super-villain group that is founded by Baron Zemo - who was featured in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier cast.

For the full schedule of movie and TV releases for Phase 5, check it out down below:

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (February 17th, 2023)

Secret Invasion (Disney+ - Spring 2023)

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 (May 5th, 2023)

Marvel’s Echo (Disney+ - Summer 2023)

Loki - Season 2 (Disney+ - Summer 2023)

The Marvels (July 28, 2023)

Ironheart (Disney+ - Fall 2023)

Blade (November 3, 2023)

Agatha: Coven of Chaos (Disney+ - Winter 2023/2024)

Daredevil: Born Again (Disney+ - Spring 2024)

Captain America: New World Order (May 3, 2024)

Thunderbolts (July 26, 2024)

God-willing, there will be no more delays due to COVID-19 or anything else, and all of these arrive on time. It’s going to be a stacked couple of years for Marvel fans.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Phase 5 Will Have A Balance Of Both Returning Characters And New Characters

If you’ve been watching the latest line-up of Marvel movies and shows, you’ve noticed that Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has almost felt like a transition period for many of the heroes that we know and love.

We watched Sam become Captain America after Steve passed the shield to him. We saw Wanda in WandaVision deal with her grief and become the main antagonist of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and we’ve seen Peter Parker unite with other versions of Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home . We’ve even seen Clint Barton teach a new hero, Kate Bishop, in Hawkeye, and watched Loki, be, well, Loki, in his own TV series.

With the exception of a few new characters such as Moon Knight, Shang-Chi, and The Eternals, Phase 4 has relatively stuck to heroes that we know decently well. Phase 5, however, seems to be moving in different directions, as there appears to be more of a balance between new and old characters coming to the screen.

In terms of familiar characters, we’ll finally get to see Anthony Mackie in true Cap form in Captain America: New World Order, and get to see Brie Larson return in The Marvels. Paul Rudd returns as Ant-Man, and everyone’s favorite God of Mischief will be back in Season 2 of Loki.

However, Phase 5 is also bringing a ton of new characters to the MCU as well. We'll be introduced (or officially re-introduced) to many of them in the new movie, Blade , Ironheart, and Secret Invasion. There will also be more shows focused on side-characters from MCU series we've already seen, as with Marvel’s Echo and the Agatha-central spinoff from WandaVision, titled Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

It’ll be a time to really get to know these new characters.

(Image credit: Marvel)

Guardians Of The Galaxy, Vol 3. Will Be The Last Guardians Movie

While I love Groot, Starlord, Gamora, and this whole team being the epitome of badass, we’ll unfortunately be saying goodbye to the Guardians that we all know and love in the third installment. James Gunn confirmed back to Deadline's Hero Nation podcast in January of 2022 that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is set to be the last film featuring these characters, giving them their swan song.

I’m not crying! You’re crying! Who’s cutting onions in here? Next year can come a little slower; I’m not ready to say goodbye. While they are set to make an appearance in a holiday special this year, we won’t be seeing them together in a film after the third volume of their solo adventure.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Daredevil (And Kingpin) Are Going To Be Showing Up A Lot More

For those who haven’t seen Spider-Man: No Way Home or Hawkeye, you’d be surprised to hear that both Daredevil (played by Charlie Cox) and Kingpin (played by Vincent D’Onofrio) appeared in the popular MCU properties. These were two of the main characters in Netflix’s Daredevil, which was moved to Disney+ in 2022.

Now, it’s been confirmed that they are officially getting their own series on Disney+ that furthers their story, called Daredevil: Born Again.

Cox is also set to appear in She-Hulk , and both of them are supposed to show up in Marvel’s Echo, as well, further establishing their roles in the MCU. We’ll be seeing a whole lot more of them, soon enough.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Ironheart Will Debut In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - And Then Have Her Own Show

For those who don’t know who Marvel's Ironheart is, the character, otherwise known as Riri Williams, was introduced in 2016 and has a brilliant mind. She actually created her own Iron Man suit and ended up getting in trouble because the material she used to create the suit was stolen. But, Tony Stark ends up hearing about the girl and endorses her decision to become a superhero - basically, the next Iron Man, with the name of Ironheart.

Whether she’ll have the same origin story as she does in the comics is unknown (though if she does it would likely be told through flashbacks, for obvious reasons), but this character is already set to show up in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, as seen in the trailer for the film. In 2023, however, Ironheart is set to have her own series on Disney+. Super pumped for this.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Phase 5 Will Not Have An Avengers Movie

I know, I know, we all want another one.

While two new Avengers films were announced during San Diego Comic-Con, they were announced for Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and not for Phase 5. So, like Phase 4, we aren’t going to get a major superhero team up. Hopefully, though, that’ll make it worth the wait to see the next two when they do eventually come out.