Downton Abbey: A New Era’s Old Movie Release Date Has Been Filled, And Honestly I Couldn’t Be Happier

The theatrical landscape of upcoming movies in 2022 is still a bit shaky, as big ticket titles continue to shift around the calendar. Unfortunately, Downton Abbey: A New Era is one of those movies that’s been subjected to that sort of strategy, and as a fan looking forward to the adventure promised in the sequel’s trailer , I’m a bit down about that. However, a new movie has filled the old March release date, and looking at the film that’s taken that spot, I honestly couldn’t be happier.

Another title from the Focus Features stable has been shifted up into the March 18th release date as a result of this new series of moves from the studio. So what sort of movie could possibly make me happy that I have to wait a couple more months to be reunited with the Crawley family? Well, as you’ll see in the trailer below, another movie that’s been on my radar is benefitting from this good fortune: director Graham Moore’s The Outfit:

Between my love of neo-noir potboilers, mysteries and, of course, the James Bond series, The Outfit is one hell of a pitch to my wheelhouse of movies. With a cast that includes Mark Rylance, Zoey Deutsch, Simon Russell Beale and Dylan O’Brien (sporting a more traditional look from when we last saw him ), among others, that’s a roster that’s hard to ignore. Throw in a plot of intrigue that involves a tailor shop, clandestine mob dealings, and some sharp confrontations between hardboiled characters, and I’d say you have something practically irresistible. Which is part of why this new delay is probably a move in the right direction.

Why I Couldn’t Be Happier That The Outfit Has Taken Been Moved

While I understand my tastes are very firmly in a selected niche, The Outfit has been announced for some time, and hasn’t seen much traction. As the trailer above initially debuted last November, it doesn’t seem that a lot of buzz was given towards this potential sleeper hit. Thanks to Downton Abbey: A New Era’s big move into a May 2022 release date , the film’s fortunes could change, as this high-profile move can attract more attention to a film that's flown under the radar.

Downton’s prestige will have folks flocking to theaters whenever it opens, because that’s another one of those niches that has a solid fanbase. Again, this is the movie that beat Rambo: Last Blood and Ad Astra to score a personal best for its home studio . For moviegoers who appreciate the sort of titles that the Focus Features brand chooses to shine a light on, it’s good news that a new movie has already been announced as filling this gap in the cinematic schedule. Were you already planning a night out at the movies for when Downton Abbey 2 was supposed to debut ? You can gladly keep that date thanks to The Outfit being cut from the same studio cloth. Just be warned: this thriller’s barbs are sharper than anything the Dowager Countess could sling, because there are actual cuts involved.

Just in case you weren’t aware, Downton Abbey: A New Era has now been shifted into a May 20th release date in the US, with the UK nabbing the film earlier on April 29th. Meanwhile, The Outfit will open on March 18th, keeping the fun going with all of its deadly secrets.