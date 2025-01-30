That Time A 'Really Dumb' Josh Brolin Tried To Get Artsy On The Set Of Steven Spielberg's The Goonies And The Director Had A Blunt Response
Josh Brolin got some career-changing advice from Steven Spielberg on The Goonies.
The Goonies is one of those movies that seems to be universally beloved. There have been hopes dreams and rumors of potential Goonies sequels for decades specifically because so many love it. A big part of the movie’s success has to be chalked up to The Goonies' perfect casting, including a young Josh Brolin as Mikey’s older brother Brand.
The Goonies was Josh Brolin’s first film role, but he tells Rob Lowe on the Literally! With Rob Lowe podcast he received pushback immediately in Hollywood, as many assumed that he, being the son of actor James Brolin, wasn’t a “serious” actor and he just thought he’d find success because of his family.
As a result, Brolin studied acting by mostly reading books incessantly in order to prove his dedication. This lead to a conversation on the set of The Goonies where Brolin tried to show the film’s producer, Steven Spielberg, just how smart he was at a very young age. When asked by Lowe how old he was, Brolin explained…
Brolin says he read the works of Stanislavski, Artaud, and others. He wanted to show he was more than just an actor with famous parents. He was trying to put everything he’d read to use in talking to Spielberg about the metaphorical elements of a story about a bunch of children searching for hidden pirate treasure. For his part, it sounds like Spielberg did really listen, but the producer had a much simpler perspective on the movie. Brolin continued…
It’s understandable that Josh Brolin could have been upset by this. Spielberg was essentially shutting down a lot of work the young kid had done and making it look irrelevant. At the same time, when Steven Spielberg tells you something about making movies, it’s probably worth listening to him. Kevin Costner regrets not taking Spielberg's advice on Waterworld. Brolin, it seems, did listen.
Today nobody can question Josh Brolin’s bonafides as an actor. He’s starred in massive tentpole blockbusters and movies that have been nominated for Academy Awards, even if he thinks his recent Dune: Part Two is missing a key nomination. and been nominated for an Oscar himself. He may have been “really dumb” at 16, but he’s learned a lot since then.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.