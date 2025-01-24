‘It Makes No Sense To Me’: Dune’s Josh Brolin Doesn’t Hold Back On Denis Villeneuve Being Snubbed At The Oscars Again

We're currently deep into Awards Season, with the Oscar nominations heralding on of the most highly anticipated upcoming Awards shows. Like every year, there were were some notable Academy Award snubs, including Dune: Part Two director Denis Villeneuve, who didn't nab a Best Director nom despite the blockbuster being recognized for major categories including Best Picture. Actor Josh Brolin didn't hold back on Villeneuve being passed over again, even saying "it makes no sense to me."

As part of the Dune 2 cast, actor Josh Brolin notably complained about Villeneuve being snubbed back in 2022 for the original movie. Now history has repeated itself, despite the sequel getting five big noms including Best Picture. The 56 year-old film icon went on his Instagram story to react to Oscar nominations, and once again voiced his displeasure about Villeneuve not being recognized. In his words:

Apparently, I am going to quit acting because Denis Villeneuve didn’t get nominated. This is just how this thing works. It makes no sense to me. That’s okay. [Editor] Joe Walker and Denis, you deserve it. It’s an amazing film. I think it was even better than the first one. The people who have gotten accolades surely deserve it. Happy to be a part of it. Congrats everyone.

Clearly Brolin feels some mixed feelings about how Dune 2 fared at the Academy Awards. While he was happy to see the Best Picture nomination as well as his collaborators getting their flowers, it's a point of contention that the film's director wasn't given the same treatment. Since Villeneuve's vision is responsible for the project coming together, he's got a point.

These two new Dune movies are considered some of the best sci-fi movies of all time, and have therefore been recognized by the Film Academy for their quality. But there are more Best Picture nominees than Best Director, so Villeneuve joins the ranks of other filmmakers who didn't personally get a nod.

The Arrival director isn't alone in this unique type of Oscars snub. Just last year, Greta Gerwig was snubbed from the Best Director category, despite Barbie getting a whopping eight nominations. And to make things worse, the same thing happened to her the year Little Women was nominated for a slew of Academy Awards. So this isn't a problem that only applies to Denis Villeneuve.

Dune 2's Oscar noms will likely only increase chatter about if/when Villeneuve will move forward with the third movie in the franchise, titled Messiah. While he originally indicated he wanted a break from Arrakis, Villeneuve already seems ready to go back. And maybe the threequel will finally give earn him another Academy Award nomination.

The first two Dune movies are streaming now on Max.