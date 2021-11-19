Dune is still making waves as one of the biggest movie events of the year. Despite concerns over the movie’s release on both streaming and theaters, the sci-fi epic exceeded expectations, and fans can’t wait for the continuation of Denis Villeneuve’s franchise. Dune 2 is officially happening , so fans can prepare for more Zendaya And Timothée Chalamet in what will likely be an even better film than the first in Villeneuve’s eyes. Dune director Denis Villeneuve explains why Part 2 will be “amazing.”

While speaking to Empire, Dune director Denis Villeneuve spoke about details in his film, including the ending that teases the franchise's future and what to expect from the sequel. Dune ends, leaving the audience with the possibilities for the sequel, and new fans of the story and experienced book readers alike are excited about what’s to come. Villeneuve explains why the sequel will be amazing, saying:

Part Two will be such a cinematic treat. Making Part One for me was just to [set] the table, you know? And to explain the cultures and the background of all the different planets and civilizations. And then to have that chance, now that everything is set, Part Two will be just an amazing playground. It will be so fun to do.

Dune Part One was impressive in its own right, but it did feel like the film was just scratching the surface of the story and setting up everything for its eventual follow-up. Villeneuve says that the first film was a table-setter, setting up all the factions and mysteries that will be explored in the sequel. He introduced the cultures and distinct planets and the out-of-this-world lore and technology that makes sets up some amazing possibilities.

The continuation of Paul Atreides’ journey on Arrakis is just starting, and the end of the film reminds you of just that. Villeneuve can now really dive into making something even more special now that everything he built in the first film is in place, and that is an exciting thought. Dune could also end up as a trilogy , and it’s not hard to see how since there is so much material to work with. So it will be interesting to see how the sequel will be approached story-wise.

Denis Villeneuve has already made some comments about the sequel that will get fans even more excited if the hype and anticipation wasn’t already sky-high. He has also explained when part two will begin filming, and it seems all the groundwork and setup have made it possible to get to work relatively quickly. We can expect the film to start filming next fall at the earliest, which is incredible for such a big franchise.

There is so much left to explore in the coming Dune sequel. Villeneuve has explained why he left out a fan-favorite character in part one, instead opting to save them for part two, and book readers will be delighted. Fans are already debating who should play certain iconic characters in the sequel and they have some interesting ideas. We cant wait to hear more about Dune 2.