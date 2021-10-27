With Dune 2 Confirmed, Fans Are Debating Who Should Play One Iconic Character

Because Denis Villeneuve’s Dune adapted only the first half of Frank Herbert’s same-named novel rather than the entire story, certain characters from the original source material were absent from this particular movie. However, with Warner Bros. and Legendary having officially greenlit Dune 2, fan-casting has begun for one of these important characters who will surely appear in the sequel: Feyd-Rautha. He was previously played by Sting in David Lynch’s Dune movie and Matt Keeslar in the Dune miniseries, and fans are now debating who should bring Feyd-Rautha in this new Dune world.

For those unfamiliar with Dune, Feyd-Rautha is the younger nephew of Baron Harkonnen, making Glossu Rabban his older brother; those characters were respectively played by Stellan Skarsgård and Dave Bautista in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune. I won’t spoil how Feyd-Rautha fits into the Dune picture, other than to say that like his uncle, he’s cruel and conniving. So if the below person’s suggestion for Robert Pattinson to play Feyd-Rautha in Dune 2 became a reality, that would make an interesting 180 turn from him having just played the heroic Bruce Wayne in The Batman.

I would cast Robert Pattinson as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in Denis Villeneuve’s #Dune Part 2 pic.twitter.com/W2QIijf4DLOctober 26, 2021 See more

Other folks believe that there’s already the perfect candidate for Feyd-Rautha within the Skarsgård family. Bill Skarsgård, Stellan’s son, is arguably best known for playing Pennywise in the IT movies, so we know he can handle playing sinister characters quite well.

So seeing as #Dune 2 is now happening, who would they cast for new characters? My opinion: Bill Skarsgard would be good for Feyd-Rautha I think.October 26, 2021 See more

Another person who’s brought up is former One Direction member Harry Styles, who kicked off his acting career with Dunkirk and will star alongside Florence Pugh in next year’s Don’t Worry Darling. Playing Feyd-Rauth in Dune 2 would definitely be another big boost for his Hollywood profile.

cast harry styles as feyd-rautha. we're all in a silly goofy mood rn just do itOctober 22, 2021 See more

For the Shameless, Gotham and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order fans out there, Cameron Monaghan’s name also popped up as someone who could bring Feyd-Rauth to life in Dune 2.

Lotta solid choices going around for Feyd-Rautha in #Dune Part 2, but for my money, Cameron Monaghan fits the bill. pic.twitter.com/UomhpurIfIOctober 25, 2021 See more

Finally, Eternals star Barry Keoghan has been suggested for the Feyd-Rauth role. In this case though, that chiefly stems from Keoghan tweeting the following shortly after it was announced that Dune 2 is moving forward:

🤫😉October 26, 2021 See more

How mysterious! You’re welcome to look around for other fan-casting suggestions, but with Dune 2 slated to come out in two years, it’s hard to say when we’ll learn who’s ultimately selected to play Feyd-Rauth. As things stand now, the sequel is slated for October 23, 2023, and along with many cast members from the first movie naturally returning, Denis Villeneuve will sit back in the director’s chair and Hans Zimmer will resume his scoring duties. A filming start date hasn’t been set yet, although Villeneuve said back in August it could begin by fall 2022.

For those of you who made it this far and haven’t seen Dune yet, it’s now playing both in theaters and on HBO Max. As soon as concrete details concerning Dune 2 come in, we’ll let you know.