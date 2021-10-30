Dune’s Dave Bautista Reveals Which Of His Co-Stars Made Him Act Like ‘A Little Fan-Boy

Dune has finally arrived, and audiences worldwide are experiencing Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic in all its glory. The film has exceeded box office expectations and has become a critical success as well, setting itself up to be the next big must-see franchise in movies. The cast is stacked, as it includes younger talent like Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya as well as veterans like Oscar Isaac and Jason Momoa. Dave Bautista is also a standout in the movie, though even he witnessed some amazing acting and effects first hand. As a result, one star left him acting like a bit of a "fan-boy."

The actor, alongside his co-star, Stellan Skarsgård, spoke about the film's creation, their roles, and what they want audiences to feel when watching their performances. While speaking to the AV Club, Dave Bautista revealed a moment where he fanned out while filming alongside his co-star. He described vividly described the moment it all went down, saying:

Those days in the steam baths, [laughs,] those were like some of my first days, and I was on set—I’m supposed to be this big, menacing, ominous character—and I’m literally shitting myself. [Laughs.] I’m like, ‘That’s Stellan Skarsgård!’ And I was next to my buddy thinking this is all so surreal, like, ‘How the hell did I get from a professional wrestling ring to here? This is crazy!’ I was dying on the inside. My heart was beating fast, and I was just so excited, but, at the same time, just trying to be terrifying. So, terrifying on the outside, inside I was like a little fan-boy.

Clearly, the Guardians of the Galaxy star had to take a step back and pinch himself, though I think most of us would have been geeking out as well. The scenes he shares with Stellan Skarsgård are all chilling and unsettling, so it’s funny to think that he was bottling all of those fan-boy feelings while filming. Still, the actor has never been one to take an opportunity for granted, so it's not surprising that the moment with his co-star was surreal for him.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Dave Bautista plays Glossu Rabban, the right-hand man of Baron Vladamir Harkonnen, the ominous villain of the film. The scene Bautista describes in the steam baths is one of the most visually striking in the entire movie and is enough to give anyone chills. The pair of characters are quite formidable, and this works in part because the actors playing them have great chemistry.

Thankfully, Dune 2 is now officially happening, so we can expect more of the two actors and their co-stars in these roles. Director Denis Villeneuve has spoken about the news of a sequel and how long it will take to get filming again. It seems like the next installment will begin filming in fall 2022, which would be a pretty quick turnaround. The ending sets up an exciting future for the franchise, and it'll be great to get more info on what's to come.

Dune is now playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max.