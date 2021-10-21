Watch Timothée Chalamet Hilariously Tease Zendaya About Those Tom Holland Rumors

If there’s one thing people seem to love more than a romantic celebrity couple, it’s rumors of a romantic celebrity couple. For almost as long as Tom Holland and Zendaya have been making Spider-Man movies together, it’s been rumored that the pair are together off screen as well as on. Recently however, Zendaya has been making the rounds promoting Dune with another heartthrob, Timothée Chalamet, and he’s having fun with his co-star’s rumored romance.

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya are only romantically linked on the big screen in Dune, or the small one if you watch the movie on HBO Max (get signed up here ) but what's been clear watching them make the rounds doing press for the movie is that they really are getting along really well and enjoy hanging out. Chalamet and Zendaya recently put their friendship to the test by taking a BFF test for Buzzfeed , and when it came to naming each other’s biggest celebrity crush, Chalamet knew exactly who his co-star had a crush on…

i will literally never get over the way timothée chalamet name drops tom holland as zendaya's celebrity crush and she just giggles pic.twitter.com/tJ9j9NqJhAOctober 20, 2021 See more

Maybe Timothée Chalamet knows the truth about the relationship between Tom Holland and Zendaya. Whether they’re actually together or not, it’s exactly the sort of thing that one friend would tease another about. And the way Zendaya laughs, but doesn’t actually respond, is also quite interesting.

For the record, Zendaya doesn’t know who Timothée Chalamet’s celebrity crush is, and he doesn’t reveal it here. Needless to say Chalamet himself is a celebrity crush for a lot of people, and Tom Holland is too. There are a lot of people who would probably like to be Zendaya these days.

Clearly, Tom Holland and Zendaya are looking for whatever degree of privacy a couple of major celebrities can have in their personal relationships. They could confirm or deny what’s going on between them or not, but they’ve chosen not to do either. They could be in a relationship, perhaps not, though there have been reports they’ve been seen being more than friends, so take that for what you will.

It also appears that the pair are just having fun with their fans not knowing for sure what’s going on. The question of whether or not Zendaya and Tom Holland are together might not be quite as big a question if they didn’t occasionally enjoy poking fans who are looking for an answer.