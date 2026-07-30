Amid Wait For Fast 11, Alan Ritchson Gets Real About The ‘Obstacles’ It’s Facing

Alan Ritchson was born to be an action star, so it felt like a no-brainer to see him join the Fast & Furious franchise with Fast X (streaming with a Peacock subscription), alongside Vin Diesel. As Aimes, the actor got in on the stunts and fistfights and clearly had a great time being a part of it all. But it’s been three years since the film came out, and with no release date on the