Dwayne Johnson Shares That His Mom Was In A Car Crash, And The Photo Is Scary

Just because someone is famous doesn’t mean that they or the people in their lives are immune to many of life’s dangers. Take Dwayne Johnson: The Rock revealed that his mother, Ata Johnson, was caught in a car crash on late Wednesday night. The good news is that she’s ok, but the photo of what happened is pretty scary.

Taking to his Instagram page, Dwayne Johnson shared that this car crash was the latest in a string of things his mother has survived over the years, with the others including “lung cancer, tough marriage, head on collision with a drunk driver and attempted suicide.” Johnson tanked the LAPD and LAFD for looking after Ata Johnson and for staying on the phone with him during this harrowing ordeal. You can see how the car looks following the crash below.

Yeah, this is far from a fender bender; the front, right side of the car has basically been shredded off. At this time, no details about the car crash have been revealed, but as already noted, Ata Johnson made it out intact, though Dwayne Johnson stated that she’ll continue to be “evaluated.” The Hollywood superstar’s post ends on an especially emotional note, as he recommends that those reading should hug their parents “hard” since they could find themselves in a similar situation as he did, where they’ve learned that something horrible has happened to one or both of the people who raised them.

This incident follows a little over three months after Dwayne Johnson posted a sweet tribute to his mother for her 74th birthday. And that’s just one of the many examples of The Rock expressing love for his mother. In 2018, he bought her a new home for Christmas, which she later showed off on social media, and three years later, he gifted her a brand-new Cadillac for the festive season (different from the car seen above). However, Johnson didn’t go so far as to bring her aboard the Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw to play Luke Hobbs’ mother, because, well, she’s not a professional actress! That role was instead filled by Lori Pelenise Tuisano.

Fingers crossed this is the last time Ata Johnson gets in a car accident, especially one so bad that a large chunk of the vehicle is taken out. As for Dwayne Johnson, he was last seen on the big screen playing Black Adam, though the Kahndaqian anti-hero’s movie underwhelmed critically and commercially, and there are no plans to make Black Adam 2 at this time. Johnson also continues to narrate and executive produce Young Rock, the NBC series about his life that can be streamed with a Peacock subscription.

On the cinematic side of things, Dwayne Johnson will next be seen in Red One, the Christmas action movie co-starring Chris Evans and J.K. Simmons that Amazon Prime Video subscribers will be able to watch. look through the lineup of 2023 new movie releases to figure out what else you’ll watch this year.