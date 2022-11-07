Chris Evans Shares First Look At Him And The Rock In Upcoming Christmas Movie Red One

It's getting to be the holiday season once again, but this year nobody may be celebrating quite as well as Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans. The duo are getting to work on a brand new Christmas movie set to release next year, called Red One, and it looks like they're having a blast.

In a post to Evans' Instagram, we are introduced to the two main characters of Red One, who are apparently named Callum Drift and Jack O’Malley. Evans is clearly excited to be making a Christmas movie, and these two action stars look to already be having a blast working together. Check out both images below.

The pictures definitely have a holiday theme going. They appear to be shooting inside a toy store, or at least a toy store set, and Dwayne Jonson is dressed head to toe in red and green, looking the world's most badass Christmas elf.

Red One is a Christmas action movie that will debut on Prime video next year. Beyond that there's not a lot that we really know. Johnson's producing partner Hiram Garcia has compared the film to Guardians of the Galaxy or Hobbs & Shaw, so it sounds like it will be something of an action comedy. There will also be "mythological" elements and it sounds like the idea is that the film will take elements we're used to seeing in Christmas movies and give them an action-adventure twist.

More to come...