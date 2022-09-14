Early Reactions For Billy Eichner’s Bros Are In, And Critics Are Praising The Queer Rom-Com

Billy Eichner is no longer “on the street,” and is the star of the new studio comedy from Nicholas Stoller titled Bros. The film is garnering a lot of attention for bringing back the studio comedy, as well for the incredible queer talent involved. Bros is a major milestone, with the cast being primarily made up of LGBTQ+ actors, including SNL's Bowen Yang and Glee's Dot Marie Jones. Bros officially moved forward in March 2021, and with the historic production finally ready to be shared with the world, the early reviews are very promising.

The film chronicles Bobby, a proudly out gay museum curator who has been hired to write a romantic comedy about two gay men. Along the way, he meets Aaron, a “macho” lawyer who's very different from himself, and the two fall in love. The film, which hails from Universal Pictures, has been widely anticipated, and it premiered at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival to stellar reactions from critics. You can check out some of the highlights below.

CinemaBlend’s own Corey Chichizola said that Bros is a lot of fun, highlighting Billy Eichner’s lead performance.

#BrosMovie is a total blast. The entire cast destroys but the screenplay by @billyeichner is truly the star of the show. Can’t wait to rewatch. pic.twitter.com/bOykUy3f3oSeptember 10, 2022 See more

The Playlist’s Gergory Ellwood commented on how truly funny the film is, but did note he wished there was even more queer talent behind the camera.

Billy Eichner's Bros is genuinely funny and totally works as a big ol' studio romantic comedy. I just wish it had a slightly more queer eye behind the camera. My review from #TIFF22: https://t.co/WtnsHpubobSeptember 10, 2022 See more

Collider’s Ross Bonaime was charmed by the film, praising Nicholas Stoller’s direction as a rom-com filmmaker.

Bros is maybe one of the most fun rom-coms I’ve seen in years. Sexy, hilarious and full of charm. Billy Eichner is a star, and Nicholas Stoller continues to be one of the best rom-com directors around. #TIFF2022 pic.twitter.com/WGU0Etgw7aSeptember 10, 2022 See more

That Shelf’s Pat Mullen called the film a crowd-pleaser, highlighting its humor and heart.

BROS is a #tiff22 highlight. Filmgoers from all stripes of the rainbow, and their allies, should laugh from beginning to end. Review for @ThatShelf 👨‍❤️‍👨 https://t.co/AOxLFXbHmgSeptember 11, 2022 See more

Variety’s Peter Debruge thought that while self indulgent, Bros was still very funny and a great step in the right direction. He also wanted to draw attention to impactful queer cinema that came before Bros.

I'm delighted that BROS exists, but refuse to pretend that dozens of indie movies didn't come before to pave the way for this very funny (and incredibly self-absorbed) gay romcom. #TIFF22 https://t.co/jdqEOKmxg0September 10, 2022 See more

It looks like Bros is absolutely delightful, with great talent and a wonderful and hilarious story at its core. We don’t seem to get studio comedies coming to the big screen as much anymore, so to see a movie like Bros hitting theaters is very exciting, especially one that champions the LGBTQ+ community. Billy Eichner always brings the laughs, and I love to see such a talented person at the forefront of a project like this. Eichner has previously appeared in comedy series like Parks and Recreation, as well as in dramatic roles for Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story and American Crime Story anthology series. He will be reprising his role as Timon in Mufasa: The Lion King, which will be helmed by Barry Jenkins.

To see for yourself if Bros is as funny and heartwarming as critics say it is, you can check it out in theaters on September 30th. HBO Max subscribers can also see Eichner in his popular truTV series, Billy on the Street, streaming now.