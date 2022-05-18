Billy Eichner’s Bros Trailer Is NSFW And Features A Ton Of Queer Talent

There has been a ton of conversation in the entertainment industry over the past few years regarding inclusion and representation. Audiences have tasked with studios telling more diverse stories on screen, to varying degrees of success. Actor-comedian Billy Eichner is making history with his upcoming movie Bros, which features an all-queer cast of actors. And the movie's new trailer is NSFW, and features some stellar LGBTQ+ talents.

As seen above, the first full trailer for Bros is a pretty wild one, and shows off the comedic talents that made Billy Eichner such a name. In it we see Eichner playing an accomplished podcast host, who is struggling both romantically and sometimes professionally. And his experience dating is shown in a hilarious, frank, and definitely NSFW manner. Case in point: he and a date parting ways while in a group sex situation. This ain't your typical romantic comedy.

The trailer opens on Billy Eichner's character Bobby Lieber, who is recounting the story of a Hollywood meeting gone wrong. A studio propositions him to make a gay rom-com that straight guys would enjoy, with Eichner joking about mixing gay sex with action star Jason Momoa, Volcanos, and Ice Cube in a hilariously NSFW way.

From there, Bros' protagonist explains how dating, friendships, and social lives can often be quite different for LGBTQ+ folks. That's when the familiar faces start to show up, like SNL's Bowen Yang, Scandal's Guillermo Díaz and Glee's Dot-Marie Jones. But the cast also features the likes of the iconic Harvey Fierstein, comedian Benito Skinner, and RuPauls' Drag Race winner Symone.

Through the trailer we're eventually shown the main romantic story, which is shared between Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane. The two seemingly meet at a crowded gay bar, where they spar about the high physical standards of the gay community. Although it certainly doesn't look like that meet cute turns off either party.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

There's some truly hilarious jokes throughout this first trailer for Bros, many of which are quite specific to the queer community. One runner sees Billy Eichner's character chatting with a guy on a hook-up application, who is insistent on seeing a photo of the protagonist's butt. Eichner goes to great lengths, including using a ring light for an impromptu photoshoot of his booty... only to be immediately blocked by the guy.

The very end of the trailer also featured a delightful scene, where Guillermo Díaz's character jokes that the rom-com's two male leads might both be bottoms. This is overheard by two small children, who do the "bottom dance", much to Billy Eichner's horror. He laments "gay sex was more fun when straight people were uncomfortable with it." And all of this occurs as Queen's "Somebody To Love" is heard in the background.

Bros will hit theaters on September 30th. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.