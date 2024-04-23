‘Several’ Crew Members Have Been Injured On The Set Of Eddie Murphy’s New Amazon Movie

Amidst Eddie Murphy being hard at work on his next movie with Amazon Studios, The Pickup, the project's set has reportedly just dealt with an accident that led to several injuries to members of the crew. While the studio is still “in the process of gathering facts” in regards to the specific details of the incident at this time, it apparently happened while the production was filming an action sequence.

News of the incident has come in via a spokesperson for Amazon Studios (per Deadline ), which shared the details. Here’s its statement:

On April 20, an accident occurred on the set of The Pickup during a rehearsed 2nd unit action sequence. Unfortunately, the sequence did not go as planned and several members of the crew were injured as a result. We are still in the process of gathering facts on what happened and why, but first and foremost our thoughts are with those who are recovering. The well-being of the entire crew and cast is our first priority, and we will continue to insist on the highest industry standards of safety while filming. All safety precautions were reviewed prior to and monitored during the shoot.

The Saturday incident took place in Atlanta, Georgia, where the heist film has been shooting. The cast of The Pickup is led by Eddie Murphy and also stars Pete Davidson, Keke Palmer, Eva Longoria and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power ’s breakout actor Ismael Cruz Cordova . The movie is being directed by Tim Story, who recently helmed the horror movie The Blackening, which had some sneaky success at the box office and even has a sequel in the works from Lionsgate . Story also helmed Disney+’s Dashing Through The Snow, the live-action Tom & Jerry movie and the 2019 Shaft film.

The script for The Pickup was written by Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider, who previously teamed up to pen Netflix’s 2018 comedy thriller The Package. The specifics of the new movie’s plot has not yet been revealed, but considering the cast involved, we can safely assume that laughs will be had.

Along with The Pickup being in the works with Eddie Murphy, the actor is set to return to his most famed role with Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, which is among 2024 movie releases . Along with the Beverly Hills Cop sequel coming this July 3, the SNL alum will also reportedly star in a Pink Panther reboot in the coming years as well.

Murphy has been on a role at the movies lately, starting with Dolemite Is My Name in 2019, then making Coming 2 America and Candy Cane Lane, both of which are also with Amazon. The actor also starred in Netflix’s You People with Jonah Hill last year as well. There’s no word on when The Pickup planned to be released, but we’ll continue to watch the fallout of this production incident closely.