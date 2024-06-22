Eddie Murphy Wants To Remake A Classic Film With Martin Lawrence, And I’d Love To See This

Over the course of his illustrious career, Eddie Murphy has been privileged to work with a number of the funniest stars to ever grace the silver screen. Richard Pryor, Redd Foxx, Steve Martin and Chris Rock are just a few of the notable names on that list. Of course, he’s also shared the screen with Martin Lawerence, who can more than hold his own alongside Murphy. The two A-listers have become close friends over the past several years, so it’s no surprise that Murphy is planning to reunite with him for another collaboration. The project just happens to be a remake of a classic film, and I’d be so down to see the movie.

Martin Lawrence and Eddie Murphy – whose children are engaged to be married – reunited at the red carpet premiere of the former’s latest film, the upcoming Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F . During the event, Murphy caught with ET , during which he discussed his professional and personal relationships with Lawrence. The beloved Axel Foley actor also revealed that he’s been working on an update of a classic comedy flick that he wants Lawrence to be a part of. Chances are cinephiles are familiar with the beloved movie that Murphy is hoping to update:

I got this other idea for something with Martin. I've been developing it for years. Did you ever see a movie It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World? Well, I got a script, it will be delivered any minute now written by Jez Butterworth and I'm trying to do a remake of that movie.

More on Eddie Murphy (Image credit: Netflix) I Love The Hilarious Shot Eddie Murphy Takes At Beverly Hills Cop 3 In The Latest Axel Foley Trailer

To be quite honest, I’m not sure I had the Oscar nominee planning a It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World remake on my motion picture bingo card. However, if the project does indeed receive the green light, I’d buy my ticket for it. Those who are familiar with the film likely know that it’s a madcap piece of work that can definitely tickle the funny bone. Stanley Kramer’s 1963 movie revolves around a stolen suitcase full of money, which is ultimately pursued by a plethora of strangers. The result is a funny story that’s filled with plenty of hijinks and some excellent performances. Quite frankly, I would love to see the Tower Heist star lead a new version of the movie as, in the right hands, it could really be entertaining.

Part of what makes the notion of a remake so exciting is the sheer level of talent that could be amassed for it. The original movie was led by Spencer Tracy and featured comedy legends like Buddy Hackett, Jonathan Winters and Milton Berle. Should everything pan out for Eddie Murphy’s version of the flick, then it would seem that the production would go a similar route cast-wise:

It's one of my favorite movies of all time and if I do it, if the script turns out right, it's gonna be a cast of all the who's who of comedians. Anybody that was funny over the last 30 years is going to be in this movie.

For me, that’s definitely one of the most exciting prospects of this proposed movie. In addition to the Big Momma’s House, there are plenty of big names that the Norbit star could recruit for the film. Names that come to mind for me are Larry David, Kevin Hart, Wanda Sykes, Ramy Youssef and Kate McKinnon. It’s hard to say what kind of assortment of talent the producers would bring together. But, if even some of the stars I just mentioned were to be added to the ensemble cast, I’d be pumped.

It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World would mark the third collaboration between Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence. They previously starred alongside each other in 1992’s Boomerang (which is one of Murphy’s best movies ) and 1999's Life, which has amassed a solid following. Funny enough, Lawrence originally wanted Murphy for Bad Boys, though the Saturday Night Live veteran’s price tag was too hefty. With that, Lawrence signed on with Will Smith , and the rest is movie history. I’m very hopeful that this movie gets off the ground and that Lawrence and Smith get to reunite. Remakes can definitely be hit or miss but, with great talent attached, I’m at least willing to give one a chance.

In the meantime, check out Martin Lawrence in Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which is now playing in theaters and is one of the biggest titles on the 2024 movie schedule . Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, meanwhile, will begin streaming for Netflix subscribers on July 3. You can also stream the original It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World for free on Tubi .