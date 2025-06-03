Blue Bloods’ Spinoff Just Added A Psych Star, And I Have To Say … I’m Psyched

Even though Blue Bloods has ended after 14 seasons, this won’t be the last of the Reagan family. Donnie Wahlberg is set to return as Detective Danny Reagan for the upcoming spinoff, Boston Blue, airing later this year on the 2025 TV schedule. So far, joining Wahlberg will be Sonequa Martin-Green and Ernie Hudson. Now, a Psych star has joined the show, and it’s safe to say I’m pretty psyched.

Maggie Lawson, best known for her role as Detective Juliet “Jules” O’Hara on the USA Network dramedy, is once again playing a cop on Boston Blue. The actress has been cast as Sarah Silver, the superintendent for the Boston Police Department. She is “well aware of the tightrope she can walk sometimes between her job and her family,” Variety reports,

The family in question is, of course, a prominent law enforcement family that also includes Danny’s new partner, Detective Lena Silver (Martin-Green), and the Silver family patriarch Reverend Peters (Hudson).

(Image credit: Peacock)

Knowing that Lawson will be playing a cop again is certainly exciting, especially since Boston Blue will be a bit more serious than Psych. It’s always nice to see actors take on different genres, and Lawson has certainly played a variety of roles. It will also just be nice to see her on screen again on a more permanent basis, which is always a plus. Additionally, this could open the door to a Psych reunion or two, but that might be jumping the gun just a bit. Regardless, Lawson joining the show is pretty great.

Lawson is not just an alum of the Psych cast, of course, as Hallmark fans will probably recognize her from a handful of movies, most recently 2024’s Sugarplummed. Lawson bringing Psych and Hallmark fans together for Boston Blue might be the best part about her casting. Her other credits include Outmatched, Into the Dark, Santa Clarita Diet, Lethal Weapon, The Story of Us, The Ranch, My Favorite Wedding, Two and a Half Men, and many, many more.

As for Boston Blue, there were previous rumors that a Blue Bloods spinoff was in the works but nothing was ever confirmed, until CBS announced in February that it had ordered a new offshoot to series. It’s an expansion of the Blue Bloods universe, and there’s no telling if more shows could be on the way or if any other Reagan family members will make appearances.

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Fans can get psyched about Boston Blue's impending arrival by catching up on Blue Bloods with a Paramount+ subscription. Home to CBS TV shows and Paramount movies, subscribe to Paramount Plus and watch titles such as Yellowstone's 1883, The Good Fight, on top of live sports including NFL and UEFA. Opt for its Essential plan or go ad-free and get double the catalog with Showtime through the Premium plan from $12.99 a month. Alternatively, get 12 months for the price of 10 with its annual plan.

A premiere date for Boston Blue has not been announced, but the show did get a fall TV update confirming that it will indeed be premiering this fall. It shouldn’t be too long until more information is revealed, including a premiere date and more casting news. The wait will be worth it, but for now, fans can catch Lawson on Psych with a Peacock subscription.