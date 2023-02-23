Ellen Barkin Explains Why She Shared Her Johnny Depp Experiences And More: ‘I’m Fresh Out Of All My F--ks’
Ellen Barkin testified in the Amber Heard/Johnny Depp trial, recently explaining why.
Johnny Depp has been a public figure for decades, and was widely celebrated as one of the best character actors out there. But in recent years his name has become largely synonymous with his legal battle against ex-wife Amber Heard, and the various allegations that each of them has made about the other. During this time, a number of other celebrities took sides, with some even testifying in court. Ellen Barkin was one of these names, and she recently explained why she shared her alleged Depp experiences and more, saying: “I’m fresh out of all my fucks.”
Actress Ellen Barkin started dating Johnny Depp back in 1994, and after a break-up they briefly started things back up in 1998. Barkin was a witness for Amber Heard’s team during the defamation trial, where she alleged that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor was controlling and jealous. Barkin recently spoke to Huffpost, where she explained that she’s simply against editing herself at this point in her life. In her words,
Given the high profile nature of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s defamation case, most folks would want to steer clear and not get involved in such a globally witnessed trial. But that’s exactly what Ellen Barkin ended up doing. Additionally, it seems like her team wants her to stay off of social media, at risk of creating a viral moment. But it doesn’t sound like the Drop Dead Gorgeous actress has any interest in editing herself.
In that same interview, Ellen Barkin spoke more about why she decided to get involved in the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard trial. During the trial she alleged that Depp choked someone in front of her, and threw a bottle of wine at her. Barkin mentioned Heard by name, recently saying:
For his part, Johnny Depp has denied that he and Ellen Barkin ever had a real romantic relationship, and reportedly thought that she just held a grudge against him. Depp was largely the victor in court, with Amber Heard found guilty on three counts of defamation, while he was found guilty on one. They have since officially settled the case, with both actors seemingly trying to move on with their lives.
Later during her talk with Huffpost, Ellen Barkin shared that besides not giving any fucks anymore, she’s also someone who can’t help but get involved in certainly situations. Especially regarding marginalized folks, as she shared:
Despite her involvement in the Depp/Heard case, it does seem like Ellen Barkin has largely gone unscathed professionally and personally. She recently appeared in the movie The Man from Toronto, as well as an episode of Peacock’s new series Poker Face. And with the defamation case finally settled, perhaps all the parties involved can move forward. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
