Elon Musk's Bombshell Biography Comments On Amber Heard, And The Author Calls That Period 'Hellacious’ And More
Amber Heard famously dated Elon Musk, and his new biography pulls the curtain back on their relationship.
It may be hard to believe it, but it’s been almost a full year since a verdict was reached in Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s defamation case. The pair of actors made countless headlines as they clashed in court, and made serious allegations against each other. But Depp wasn’t the only high profile relationship that’s been surrounding the Aquaman actress, as she also had a notable connection with Elon Musk. Musk’s bombshell biography commented on Heard, and the author calls that period “hellacious” and more. Let’s break it all down.
Musk’s new biography was written by Walter Isaacson, and is appropriately titled Elon Musk. Reviews have started rolling in, and excerpts are already circulating online. The LA Times pulled quotes related to Musk’s relationship with Heard, and they’re sure to quickly go viral. The book alleges that from the summer of 2018 to the fall of 2018 it was a “hellacious” part of his life, which is the period of time he was involved with the 37 year-old actress. The book describes his mental state during this time with:
According to Issacson, this mental state occurred thanks to familial issues, as well as his now infamous relationship with Amber Heard. She had only recently split from Johnny Depp during this time (see a timeline of Heard and Depp’s relationship here). As we know, Musk would end up getting involved in their litigation, and famously challenged Depp to a cage fight.
Later in that book (via the LA Times), writer Walter Isaacson addressed Elon Musk and Amber Heard’s relationship, and made some allegations about how the pair functioned. The biography pulls no punches, and claims that Heard…
Well, there you have it. Assuming that this information is true, it paints a picture of what it was like when Amber Heard and Elon Musk were romantically involved. There have been a number of wild rumors about that time, with Musk even denying a 3-way relationship with Heard and Cara Delevigne. We’ll just have to see if the new biography helps to quell certain rumors or begins new ones entirely. The former couple has continued to make headlines, like when Heard deleted her Twitter when Musk took over.
As previously mentioned, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard absolutely dominated the new cycle when they were facing off in court, partly because the public could watch it all go down on TV. In the end Depp was largely the victor in court, and both actors would go abroad to live their lives with some anonymity. As for Elon Musk, he eventually took over Twitter (aka X) and has been making sweeping changes to the social media outlet.
Amber Heard can be seen in Aquaman 2 on December 20th, and Elon Musk’s biography will hit shelves on September 12th. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
