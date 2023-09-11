Elon Musk's Bombshell Biography Comments On Amber Heard, And The Author Calls That Period 'Hellacious’ And More

It may be hard to believe it, but it’s been almost a full year since a verdict was reached in Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s defamation case . The pair of actors made countless headlines as they clashed in court, and made serious allegations against each other. But Depp wasn’t the only high profile relationship that’s been surrounding the Aquaman actress, as she also had a notable connection with Elon Musk . Musk’s bombshell biography commented on Heard, and the author calls that period “hellacious” and more. Let’s break it all down.

Musk’s new biography was written by Walter Isaacson, and is appropriately titled Elon Musk . Reviews have started rolling in, and excerpts are already circulating online. The LA Times pulled quotes related to Musk’s relationship with Heard , and they’re sure to quickly go viral. The book alleges that from the summer of 2018 to the fall of 2018 it was a “hellacious” part of his life, which is the period of time he was involved with the 37 year-old actress. The book describes his mental state during this time with:

Musk went through periods when he oscillated between depression, stupor, giddiness, and manic energy.

According to Issacson, this mental state occurred thanks to familial issues, as well as his now infamous relationship with Amber Heard . She had only recently split from Johnny Depp during this time (see a timeline of Heard and Depp’s relationship here ). As we know, Musk would end up getting involved in their litigation, and famously challenged Depp to a cage fight .

Later in that book (via the LA Times), writer Walter Isaacson addressed Elon Musk and Amber Heard’s relationship, and made some allegations about how the pair functioned. The biography pulls no punches, and claims that Heard…

drew [Musk] into a dark vortex that lasted more than a year and produced a deep-seated pain that lingers to this day. … His brother and friends hated her with a passion.

Well, there you have it. Assuming that this information is true, it paints a picture of what it was like when Amber Heard and Elon Musk were romantically involved. There have been a number of wild rumors about that time, with Musk even denying a 3-way relationship with Heard and Cara Delevigne. We’ll just have to see if the new biography helps to quell certain rumors or begins new ones entirely. The former couple has continued to make headlines, like when Heard deleted her Twitter when Musk took over .

As previously mentioned, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard absolutely dominated the new cycle when they were facing off in court, partly because the public could watch it all go down on TV . In the end Depp was largely the victor in court, and both actors would go abroad to live their lives with some anonymity. As for Elon Musk, he eventually took over Twitter (aka X) and has been making sweeping changes to the social media outlet.