Amber Heard Deletes Her Twitter Account As Elon Musk’s Takeover Pushes Through

One of the biggest pieces of news currently dominating conversations online and IRL is Elon Musk’s recent acquisition of Twitter. Half of the social media outlet’s staff is expected to be fired, as he makes changes to the way the site is used. And fans noticed that Amber Heard has deleted her Twitter account as Musk’s takeover pushes through.

Amber Heard has been making countless headlines over the last few years, thanks to her ongoing legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp. Elon Musk’s name has also been associated with the former pair, as he dated the Aquaman star shortly after her split from Depp. Which is why so many folks turned their heads when Heard’s Twitter was suddenly deleted, just as Musk took power at the popular social media platform.

Obviously we’re not privy to the decision that went behind Amber Heard’s twitter being deleted. While some folks online gossiped and thought that Musk might have made this decision himself, it seems more logical that the actress would have scrapped her own account. People reached out to Heard’s reps for a comment about the situation, but they reportedly didn’t respond.

Prior to Amber Heard’s Twitter being deleted, it was sitting pretty dormant. Indeed, the 36 year-old actress has been largely absent from social media since the verdict for defamation case against Johnny Depp came in. She was found guilty on three counts, while her ex was found guilty on one. Heard posted a response on her Instagram, before going dark across social media. So perhaps deleting the bird app wasn’t too much of a sacrifice.

Elon Musk’s name was brought up consistently throughout both the defamation case and Johnny Depp’s libel case in the U.K., related to his former relationship with Amber Heard. The public wondered if he might actually have to testify , which didn’t end up coming to fruition. Still, we learned more about their brief romance through texts that were submitted as evidence.

While Amber Heard’s legal team has filed an appeal regarding the defamation verdict, she’s largely stepped away from the public eye. She’s reportedly been spending her time abroad in Spain under the pseudonym Martha Jane Cannary. And as previously mentioned, she was staying off of social media before her Twitter account mysteriously disappeared before our eyes. It remains to be seen if the appeals made by her or Johnny Depp end up moving forward or changing things in a significant way.

Elon Musk taking over Twitter has gotten quite the reaction online, with some folks quitting the social media platform altogether. Some of the reported changes coming to the app include revamping the verification process , firing half the staff, and reviewing how/why accounts are suspended.