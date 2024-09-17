Emily Blunt Isn’t Dropping Devil Wears Prada Sequel Spoilers, But Has Jokes About What She Wants When She Reprises Her Role

It was exciting news to find out The Devil Wears Prada is getting the on-screen sequel treatment . With Andy Sachs’ journey continuing in Lauren Weisberger's books and the positive reception of the Golden Globe Award-winning film, it seemed inevitable we’d see our favorite characters returning once again. While Emily Blunt confirmed herself to be reprising her role, don’t expect her to spoil anything else about the upcoming sequel. She will, however, jokingly tell you what she does want to happen as she revisits Emily Charlton.

Emily Blunt was part of the cast of The Devil Wears Prada who played the humorously cutthroat senior assistant, Emily Charlton. The British actress may have admitted to People she’s happy to be coming back to the sequel of one of Blunt's best movies , but that’s all she’s gonna spill:

It’s cool. … Oh my God, I can’t tell you anything.

It’s amazing that Emily Blunt is excited about The Devil Wears Prada sequel. Initially, the Quiet Place actress didn’t want one for fear it would ruin how “special” the original movie was. However, if everyone from the original cast was on board, I’d like to believe the star power alone would make the new comedy-drama film all the more entertaining.

If The Devil Wears Prada sequel is going to be anything like the novel’s second book , Revenge Wears Prada, that means we’ll be seeing a lot of tag-teaming between Andy and Emily. Set almost a decade after the events of the first book, the former Runaway magazine employees create their own high-end bridal magazine with Andy as the writer and Emily as the party-planning advertising guru. But of course, the past catches up to the two just when everything was going up.

I’m truly hoping the film sequel plot follows Revenge Wears Prada's story because that would mean more screen time sharing between Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway. The two characters are so different in terms of style but similar in being (I’m using a Mean Girls quote here) “personally victimized” by Miranda Priestly. Their dynamic and chemistry would be so worth seeing.

Even though Emily Blunt refuses to spoil anything about The Devil Wears Prada sequel, she does have one humorous wish for the new movie:

I just wanna get some good eye makeup going again.

I’d like to see Emily Charlton’s eye makeup going too! Those deep color palettes of black, blue, or green truly helped the fashion icon character stand out. My personal wish is for Emily Blunt to bring back that gorgeous dark red hair she had in the movie. It was totally fitting for playing Miranda Priestly’s determined and competitive right-hand woman.

If you remember from The Devil Wears Prada, Emily suffers a stomach bug which doesn’t give her the best work performance to prepare for a charity event. After Andy steps in, Miranda decides to make her the plus-one she’ll bring for Paris Fashion Week instead of Emily. As for if the Jungle Cruise actress would like a repeat of that unfortunate stomach bug incident in the sequel, here’s her answer:

I’m hoping for that.

Well, that’s one way for the past to catch up! Hopefully the second time around, Andy won’t use Emily’s stomach bug as a way to get her foot into the door.