The Devil Wears Prada Is Getting A Sequel With Some Key Talent Returning

Nearly 20 years ago, director David Frankel's The Devil Wears Prada dropped in theaters, and it was a massive hit. A drama released during the summer blockbuster season, it turned out to be a critically acclaimed smash that earned over $300 million worldwide. Despite its success and rewatch-fueled persistent popularity, the film never really moved forward with a sequel... but now that follow-up movie is finally happening, and the project is already planning on bringing back a key talent behind the scenes.

According to Variety, Disney is now developing a sequel to The Devil Wears Prada, and while we don't know what it will be called or who will star in it, the trade does note that Aline Brosh McKenna is now in talks to write the script for the project. McKenna, of course, wrote the screenplay for the original (an adaptation of the novel of the same name by author Lauren Weisberger), and her credits since have included films and television shows including 27 Dresses, Morning Glory, We Bought A Zoo and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

Unfortunately, it's unclear at present if the project will be bringing back the three stars of the first film: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt. Back in 2018, Blunt said that she would be game for a Devil Wears Prada sequel if "everyone did it," but she also expressed concern that a follow-up would dilute "how special the original is."

Of note in this discussion is that Lauren Weisberger wrote and published a sequel novel to The Devil Wears Prada in 2013 titled Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns. The book reunites readers with Andrea "Andy" Sachs (played by Anne Hathaway in the movie) 10 years after the end of the first story and sees her once again in battle with The Devil a.k.a. Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep). The film sequel may be going in a different direction, though, as the new trade report says the film will center on Miranda as she finds her career shifting amid the decline of magazine publication. How that narrative might find a way to include Andy or Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt) is unclear.

This early in the game, the number of things we know about the Devil Wears Prada sequel certainly outnumber the things that we do – as we don't presently know when it will be released, who will direct, who will star, etc. That being said, given the immense popularity of the original, you can be sure that we here at CinemaBlend will be paying extremely close attention to the development of the project and will be sure to report on all major updates. In the meantime, you can preview the more immediate cinematic future with our 2024 Movie Release Calendar.