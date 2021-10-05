What The Devil Wears Prada Cast Is Doing Now

I’ve always loved a good comedy drama film, and The Devil Wears Prada, which came out in 2006, is one of the best, in my opinion. From the moment I watched it, I knew it would be one of my favorite films. With a movie as iconic as The Devil Wears Prada, from the fashion to the drama, the cast is sure to have gone on to do some amazing things.

With stars like Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and more, The Devil Wears Prada had some amazing stars - and ever since the film’s release, they have been keeping busy. This is everything they’ve been up to as of late.

Meryl Streep (Miranda Priestly)

Miranda Priestly has to hands down be one of the most iconic bosses of all time - and that level of iconicness could only be played by one of the most iconic actresses of all time, Meryl Streep. Unsurprisingly, Streep has been very active, in both the TV and film world, since her critically acclaimed performance as Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada.

Since her role in the movie, Meryl Streep has appeared in films such as the musicals Mamma Mia!, The Prom, and Into the Woods, the drama, Julie & Julia, the romantic comedy , It’s Complicated, the period piece, Little Women, and the biographical drama, The Post, among many others. She also voiced Mrs. Fox in the Wes Anderson film , Fantastic Mr. Fox. Among her many credits, Meryl Streep also won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in The Iron Lady.

While she’s had plenty of success film-wise, Meryl Streep has also strayed a bit into the TV world. She had a main role in Season 2 of the successful series on HBO, Big Little Lies. Coming up, Meryl Streep is going to be in the new Netflix original film, Don’t Look Up , starring several other big stars like Leonardo DiCaprio , Jennifer Lawrence and more, so keep an eye out for her. God knows she has so much talent to spare. Let’s just hope she won’t be wearing florals in the springtime any time soon. How groundbreaking.

Anne Hathaway (Andrea “Andy” Sachs)

As one of her breakout roles, Anne Hathaway starred as Andy in The Devil Wears Prada, and has had an incredibly successful career after her role.

In terms of film, Hathaway went on to star in several movies, such as the romantic-drama, Rachel Getting Married, the comedy, Bride Wars, another romantic-comedy called Love & Other Drugs, the fantasy film Alice in Wonderland (and it’s sequel years later), the superhero film, The Dark Knight Rises, the comedy, The Intern, and many others. Anne Hathaway also won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in 2012’s Les Miserables. She’s also expanded into voice-acting as well, having a lead role in the Rio series.

More recently, Hathaway has starred in several action films, such as Oceans 8 and The Hustle, and starred in the HBO Max original, The Witches. Hathaway has also had appearances in TV as well, with a voice role on The Simpsons, and a couple of guest spots on the Amazon original series , Modern Love. In 2021, Anne Hathaway appeared in the heist comedy, Locked Down, and is going to be appearing in several other films, including a film adaptation of Sesame Street, and others. With someone as talented as her, though, it’s no surprise.

Emily Blunt (Emily Charlton)

I think a part of us all hated Emily Charlton at first but then slowly came to like her over time, and that sort of charisma could only be brought forward by Emily Blunt. After her role in The Devil Wears Prada, Blunt has had a very successful career in film.

She had main roles in The Young Victoria, The Adjustment Bureau, Salmon Fishing in the Yemen, the action film, Edge of Tomorrow, the musical, Into the Woods, the crime thriller, Sicario, and the thriller, The Girl on the Train. She also had a lead role in the horror film , A Quiet Place alongside her husband, John Krasinski, and its sequel in 2021. She starred as Mary Poppins in Mary Poppins Returns, and returned to Disney again with the 2021 film, Jungle Cruise, alongside Dwayne Johnson .

Blunt has also dabbled in voice-acting as well, appearing in the Gnomeo and Juliet film series, and did the English dub for The Wind Rises. Coming up, she will be in a new TV series called The English, and a couple of other films, so I’m sure it won’t be long before she appears on movie screens again.

Stanley Tucci (Nigel Kipling)

Stanley Tucci is a chameleon in the acting world - you give him a role and he will perfect it, and that’s what he did with Nigel Kipling in The Devil Wears Prada. After his role in the movie, Tucci has gone on to appear in several big roles in films and TV.

One of his biggest roles was his critically-acclaimed performance in The Lovely Bones. Besides that, he appeared in Julie & Julia, the Emma Stone -comedy, Easy A, Captain America: The First Avenger (and reprised his role in What If…? on Disney+), had a voice role in the Disney live-action Beauty and the Beast, appeared in the Academy Award-winning Spotlight, and played Caesar Flickerman in The Hunger Games series.

Tucci has also expanded into television a bit, with a main role in the Ryan Murphy series, Feud: Bette and Joan, had a recurring role on the Netflix series, BoJack Horseman, and voices Bitsey on the Apple TV+ series, Central Park. He also had his own documentary series called Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy. He was also recently in a 2021 TV series called La Fortuna.

Tucci will be appearing in several films and TV shows coming out, including The King’s Man , the miniseries, Citadel, Inside Man, and more. It’ll be awesome to watch him again real soon.

Simon Baker (Christian Thompson)

Simon Baker portrayed Christian Thompson in The Devil Wears Prada, the attractive young writer that Andy ends up spending a night with, and he’s appeared in many films and TV shows since his role.

With film, Baker appeared in Sex and Death 101, The Lodger, Women in Trouble, Margin Call, Breath, High Ground and more. In television, Baker had a recurring role on the TV series, Smith, and portrayed Patrick Jane on the drama series The Mentalist for 151 episodes.

Coming up, Baker will have a role in Blaze, an upcoming crime film.

Adrian Grenier (Nate Cooper)

Okay, it can’t just be me - was anyone else wondering what Nate’s amazing cheese sandwiches tasted like? Because I was. Regardless, Adrian Grenier portrayed Nate Cooper in The Devil Wears Prada, and has gone on to have quite the successful career.

Grenier has appeared in several films, including Goodbye World, Affairs of State, Stage Mother and more, but one of his biggest roles thus far has been portraying Vincent Chase in Entourage, a main role he had in the TV series that carried over to the Entourage film in 2014.

Grenier has also appeared in several TV roles. He starred as himself in the docu-series, Alter Eco. He also had a recurring voice role inVietnam in HD and Miles from Tomorrowland, and guest starred on Wahlburgers. This year, he starred as Nick Brewer in the hit Netflix series, Clickbait .

In the next couple of years, Grenier will appear in a TV pilot called Cipher, so we just might see him back on our TV screens soon.

Tracie Thoms (Lily)

Andy had a heck of a lot of friends in The Devil Wears Prada, and Lily was one of them, a close one that tried to help her out in many moments of need. Since her role in The Devil Wears Prada, Thoms has appeared in many films and TV shows.

In terms of film, she appeared in Descent, Sex and Breakfasy, I Will Follow, Safe House, the Bruce Willis -led film, Looper, the musical Annie, the independent film Straight Up, and many others.

With TV, she had the main role in the series, Wonderfalls, and a main role in the series Cold Case, playing Kat Miller. Besides several guest roles in shows like Veep, The Mindy Project, Criminal Minds and more, Thoms had a recurring role in Love, a main part in Gone, a recurring appearance in 9-1-1, Station 19, and The First. She also appeared in Truth Be Told.

Coming up, she will be appearing in several projects, including Bolivar, The Requiem Boogie and more, so it won’t be long before we see her again.

Rich Sommer (Doug)

Another one of Andy’s friends in The Devil Wears Prada, Rich Sommar played Doug, and has had quite the career with both TV and film.

With movies, Sommer has appeared in many big films, such as Celeste and Jesse Forever, The Giant Mechanical Man, Hello, My Name is Doris, A Futile and Stupid Gesture, and many others. TV, however, is where Sommer shines.

For several years, Rich Sommer took on the role of Harry Crane in the popular AMC series , Mad Men. He also appeared in a string of television shows, including The Office, Ugly Betty, Law & Order, and more. He also had a recurring role on Regular Show, voicing Del Hanlon, a recurring role on Love, and a big role on the Netflix original series, GLOW alongside Mad Men co-star, Alison Brie . And appeared as Detective Dean Riley in In The Dark, a crime drama, and as Laurence Richardson in Run.

In the next couple of years, Sommer will be appearing in the HBO miniseries, The White House Plumbers, so keep an eye out for that whenever it drops.

Daniel Sunjata (James Holt)

One of the designers for Miranda Priestly, James Holt was played by Daniel Sunjata in The Devil Wears Prada, and has appeared in many films and TV since his role.

In terms of movies, Sunjata appeared in Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, the thriller film, Gone, The Dark Knight Rises, One For The Money, Small Town Crime and more. But TV is where this former castmate has shared his talents the most.

For 93 episodes, he played Franco Rivera on Rescue Me. After that, he had a role in the miniseries, The Bronx is Burning, a recurring guest role on Smash, a main part as Paul Briggs on Graceland, and a recurring guest role on Manifest, and starred in the Stephen King miniseries, The Stand.

Coming up, Sunjata will be in the TV film, Christmas Again, and the Netflix miniseries, Echoes.

James Naughton (Stephen)

Playing Stephen in The Devil Wears Prada, James Naugton continued to have a successful career after appearing in the film.

In movies, he appeared in Factory Girl, Suburban Girl, and others. However, he’s mainly kept his talents to the small screen.

In television, Naughton appeared on Warehouse 13, Damages, Blue Bloods, and many others. He had a major recurring role in the CW show , Gossip Girl as William van der Bilt, and a part as President Paul Kincaid in Hostages. He also appeared in The Blacklist, The Independents, The Affair and many others.

With a cast so large and with so much talent, it’s not a surprise that they have continued to lead successful careers. One can only imagine what’s going to come next for everyone else. Now, if I could just get that grilled cheese recipe, that would be a life-saver.