George Clooney's The Tender Bar Trailer: Ben Affleck Stars In New Amazon Tear-Jerker, And I'm Bringing My Tissues

Both George Clooney and Ben Affleck have used their clout to tell stories of hard hitting importance, with a very human angle, like their Academy Award winning collaboration Argo . Their latest project, The Tender Bar , is both very fitting of their focus, but also kind of outside their wheelhouse. Instead of tackling a sweeping political or historical story, the Amazon original is an adaptation author J.R. Moehringer’s memoir about growing up around his bartender uncle. Not only does this film look like a fantastic melding of Clooney and Affleck’s powers as creatives, but I’m ready to bring my tissues after this trailer.

The first look at The Tender Bar was released by Amazon’s Prime Video , and it shows a family dramedy with an amazing cast. Ben Affleck plays Uncle Charlie, who gives J.R. all the advice he could need from the father that left. Tending bar, and dishing out lessons, Charlie and J.R. bond, which helps the young man grow into a college bound aspiring writer (Tye Sheridan.) Set to Paul Simon’s “Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard,” this formula feels warm and cozy; but George Clooney’s take definitely has its own unique charms.

The Tender Bar will go into select theatrical release on December 17th, with Prime Video debuting the film on streaming as of January 7th, 2022. So if you’re in a yearly Oscar betting pool, you’ll have two different ways to check this one out. Speaking of which, don’t forget to check out the 2021 release schedule , to see what else is coming to a theater near you through the rest of the year.

