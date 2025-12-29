Whoa, Henry! Stranger Things: The Creel House LEGO Set Is Even More Of A Must-Buy For The Twist-Referencing WSQK Station

If you’re alive with a passing interest in globally relevant pop culture, there’s a decent chance you’ve watched the first seven episode of Stranger Things’ fifth and final season via Netflix subscription. The newest installments broke new viewership records, and continued the show’s massive impact on everything from Eggo to Dungeons & Dragons to bowl haircuts. (Just kidding, those are still frowned upon.) Now, while anxiously waiting for the finale, I could easily be talked into buying the massive Stranger Things: The Creel House set that LEGO recently announced.

Sure, I was also blown away immediately like everyone else, but it’s only after reinvesting my time and energy into the Hawkins heroes’ plights that I really felt inspired to drop more money than usual on anything LEGO-related. (Positive holiday season spirits don’t hurt, either.) Plus, this set comes with an exclusive WSQK Radio Station set featuring a brain-breaking easter egg that more or less gave away the big Upside Down twist. Let’s take a closer look below.

(Image credit: LEGO)

Looks just like the house you'd want to hit up for trick-or-treating only after ever other possible option has been exhausted, and even then only on a dare. But it doesn't have to, because all of the boards on the windows are optional attachments. This house could look like a decent place to raise an evil-consumed monster child.

Then flip it around, and that's where all the real fun is with all the rooms one would expect form this doomed abode, and then some. It's a bummer that beyond Henry, the rest of the Creel family isn't included, though I suppose Holly wearing Alice's clothing does represent the sister somewhat. Lots of spiders on hand, though.

(Image credit: LEGO)

Not only is this a massive set with lots to build involving the actual house structure, but it also comes with quite a few other builds and characters. 13 minifigs are in the set, including both a Mr. Whatsit and Vecna figures, and it also comes with Steve's car and the WSQK radio station van. Sounds like a proper set up for illegal living room street racing for Steve and Robin.

Here's a rundown of all the specs and details one would need to know ahead of buying the set.

LEGO's Stranger Things: The Creel House Specs

PRICE: $299.99

2,593 pieces

SIZE: 12 in. (H) x 20 in. (W) x 7 in. (D)

7 furnished mansion rooms (including entryway, dining room, sitting room, upstairs hallway, attic spaces, and bedrooms for young Alice and Henry Creel)

Corners of the house can be pulled apart to reveal Vecna' in his interdimensional Mind Lair, complete with grandfather clock

Choose between exterior with boarded-up windows and one with visible windows

13 minifigure characters (Will, Mike, Lucas, Dustin, Vecna, Mr. Whatsit, Holly, Steve, Nancy, Robin, Jonathan, Max, and Eleven)

Also comes with Wil's bicycle, Steve's beloved car, and the WSQK radio van and satellite dish.

Oh yeah, I hadn't even mentioned Will's bike also being in there, probably because it would have been smoked in the street race. Also, the secret weapon that this set boasts is that its architecture allows it to be stretched open so that Vecna's Mind Lair appears, with Mr. Whatsit's area rotating around to reveal the tentacled ghoul himself. If only Karen Wheeler was around for another big hero moment to knock him off of his pedestal.

If that set just feels too evil to play with for too long, then it's definitely time to catch up with Joyce and Hopper at the radio station.

Stranger Things: WSQK Radio Station Gift Has A Spoilery Easter Egg

(Image credit: LEGO)

While supplies last, LEGO is giving away WSQK radio station set to everyone who purchases the Creel House. It's a 234-piece build that highlights both the common area as well as Rockin' Robin's inner sanctum. Those wondering why Joyce and Hopper weren't included in the other one can find the two fully adult heroes included here. Not that either character is particularly linked in with the location in any way other than "They showed up there with the others,' but I'll take it.

Especially because this set nods heavily at the big reveals for the Upside Down and the Abyss, with a pair of wormhole-esque drawings drawn onto one of the windows. ;Episode 507, "The Bridge" featured the big scene where all the characters used the WSQK windows to jot down and diagram the idea that the time-locked Hawkins is the passage way between our world and the desolate Abyss.

By itself, the wormhole drawing couldn't 100% spoil anything, but it absolute played into fan theories that were very close to matching up with what the Duffer brothers had planned. Anyone inclined to think that way should feel vindicated that there's proof of it in toy form now.

Gifts With Purchase Or Pre-Order (Expires Dec. 31)

Though the radio station is the only show-specific gift that comes with the Creel Set up on purchasing it, LEGO has several other extras included for those who thrown down the dollars. Check out the quartet of bonuses below.

TIE Fighter™ with Imperial Hangar Rack (236 pieces)

Hogwarts™ Castle: Room of Requirement (202 pieces)

Celebration: Ferris Wheel with Fireworks (230 pieces)

Lucky Knots (317 pieces)

I bet all the Hawkins teens would love to be able to go on a Ferris Wheel at this point without the worry that it'll spin off its axis and go barreling into another dimension. Just don't put Jonathan and Nancy together after their "un-proposal" break-up in the melting room. Speaking of, LEGO, can we get one of those melting room sets, stat?

Get ready to see which Stranger Things characters are getting killed off in the series finale when it finally drops on Netflix on Wednesday, December 31!