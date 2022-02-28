Everything Everywhere All At Once Just Dropped One Of The Coolest And Most Overwhelming Movie Posters I've Ever Seen

Right now, it seems that at the movies, multiverses are all the rage . We’ve already seen the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home take the box office by storm and the hype behind Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is indicating that one could be almost as big . Over at DC we have the upcoming Flash movie that will also introduce us to that comic book multiverse , but even those two aren’t alone as there’s another multiverse movie on the way, and Everything Everywhere All At Once may have the best poster of the three.

Unlike the other films, Everything Everywhere All At Once is not based on a comic book or any previous material. It’s an original story about a Chinese American woman, played by the great Michelle Yeoh , who finds herself being pulled around the multiverse. We will be introduced to multiple versions of Yeoh’s character in the film, and we see several of them in the new poster for the movie which is just as wild as everything else we’ve seen from this movie. Check it out.

Feast your googly eyes on @JamesJeanArt's cosmic I Spy poster for the Daniels’ EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE. Only in theaters March 25. pic.twitter.com/rNVZSXSiicFebruary 28, 2022 See more

The movie poster looks like an acid trip. It’s very colorful, almost to the point of looking animated. Characters are all over the place, and are placed at all sorts of angles, meaning there is no way you won’t be looking at some elements upside down. There are also just random googly eyeballs all over the poster. The trailer for Everything Everywhere All At Once includes, among other things, a lot of googly eyes, even a rock with googly eyes on it, and this poster just has those eyes everywhere and it’s creeping me out.

While we see lots of different characters on the poster, several of them are just different versions of Michelle Yeoh. We see in the trailer that the main character, a version of Michelle Yeoh who is just trying to get her taxes done, is able to channel other versions of herself and gain their knowledge and abilities.

But what it all ultimately means to the story, what the exact plot is and what the end goal is, is still very much a mystery. That’s to be expected from directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, known collectively as Daniels, who previously directed the equally bizarre Swiss Army Man . It’s also to be expected from studio A24, which has previously produced some absolutely wild movies.

Everything Everywhere All At Once looks like an absolutely wild ride that could be a lot of fun. If this poster is on the money when it comes to giving us a feel for the film, this will be a weird one. Following its premiere at SXSW in a couple weeks, the movie will hit theaters on March 25.