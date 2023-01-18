Everything Everywhere’s Michelle Yeoh Reveals The Spinoff She’d Be Down To Return For

Few movies receive the amount of attention and recognition that Everything Everywhere All At Once has found. The A24 film was released nearly a year ago, yet it’s still high in conversation following it being a frontrunner during awards season, recently winning big at the 2023 Golden Globes and Critic’s Choice Awards, along with CinemaBlend naming it our top movie of 2022 . Following all its success, could it become a franchise? Michelle Yeoh has thoughts on that.

When Yeoh was recently asked if she’d like to see a sequel to Everything Everywhere All At Once, the actress simply said “no” before also shooting down her own interest in making one to Variety . However, she did say she might be into a “spinoff,” expanding on her idea with these words:

I don't know. I want a universe where I'm a rock star. I want to come back, if I have to come back, as someone who has this amazing voice, you know... That's what our world lacks so much right now, is peace and love, and I find with songs and you know, a great voice, it's so easy, much easier to reach out to someone. And if you sing to a sea of kids...they feel it because it is all there.

No, she’s not referring to the epic literal rock scene that had us all emotional about the meaning of life, Michelle Yeoh is speaking to the part of Everything Everywhere All At Once where she got to go up on stage and be a world-renowned singer in one universe in the movie. While I don’t personally remember Evelyn Wang shredding a guitar in one of the many universes that flashes during the movie, I do very much remember her opera scene that signalled a life if she had not followed her love story with Ke Huy Quan’s Waymond and pursued singing.

When Yeoh was asked to name her personal favorite “rock stars,” the actress named Adele, Enya and Lady Gaga, and she also gave a shoutout to the many talented Asian singers out there. While the actress framed it as a “spinoff” for the beloved movie she recently won her first Golden Globe for , it sounds like she really just wants to play a rock star somehow more than anything else. Though considering all the universes with Evelyn Wang in the movie, it certainly wouldn’t be out of the question for a sequel or spinoff to explore the concept further somehow.

(Image credit: A24)

Following the success of Everything Everywhere All At Once, I’d hope Michelle Yeoh gets her pick of roles, including something musical like what she talked about. Apparently the actress previously told Variety that she only sings in the shower, but she also sounds totally up to tap into the music world more with another role. We’re counting on Yeoh being nominated for Best Actress Oscar next, but she’s seriously neck and neck with Cate Blanchett’s Tar performance for the award.