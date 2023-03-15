How To Watch Everything Everywhere All At Once Online And Stream The Best Picture Winner On Netflix

How to watch Everything Everywhere All At Once

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release date: May 13, 2022 Stream: Netflix (Turkey) | Showtime (US) | Amazon Prime Video UK, CA, AU, NZ Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN

Watch Everything Everywhere All At Once: preview

Winning seven of its eleven Oscar nominations including Best Picture at the 95th Academy Awards, it's unsurprising that everyone is looking to watch Everything Everywhere All At Once and experience the bonkers, multiverse comedy-drama. Also taking home the award for Best Director, Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), and Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis), we explain where you can stream the movie where you are.

At something of a crossroads in her life, Evelyn Quan Wang (Yeoh) is a middle-aged Chinese American immigrant who runs a laundromat that's barely struggling along, and facing marital issues with husband Waymond (Quan). On top of that, her demanding father Gong Gong (James Hong) is coming to visit for Chinese New Year, and Evelyn is struggling to accept her daughter Joy's lesbian relationship.

Reaching breaking point as she deals with the IRS auditor Deirdre (Lee Curtis) inspecting the laundromat, a rift in the multiverse sees Evelyn jump through parallel realities and possess powers she'll need to use to fight against an evil entity looking to destroy the wall between the unseen world.

Described by CinemaBlend as "a phenomenal and hilarious exploration of the multiverse" here's how to watch Everything Everywhere All At Once online from anywhere.

Can I watch Everything Everywhere All At Once on Netflix?

(Image credit: Netflix)

With everyone and their mother having a Netflix subscription, many will be hoping to watch the multi-Oscar-winning movie through the streaming giant. While it's not available in the likes of the UK, US, Canada, or Australia, those in Turkey can watch Everything Everywhere All At Once through Netflix right now.

Elsewhere, you'll need a description to the likes of Amazon Prime Video or Showtime.

How to watch Everything Everywhere All At Once from anywhere

If you're a citizen of Turkey on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Everything Everywhere All At Once just as you would at home with your Netflix subscription.

While Netflix libraries differ from country to country, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, Turkish citizens in the UK can subscribe to a VPN, join a server based in Turkey and access Turkey's Netflix library from anywhere in the world.

(opens in new tab) Watch Everything Everywhere All At Once as if you were at home with a VPN (opens in new tab)

Offering a 30-day money back guarantee, try out NordVPN, the best VPN for unblocking Netflix, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Also boasting some top of the class security, it's a no brainer. Run into any problems? NordVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is NordVPN (opens in new tab).

2. Connect to a server - for Turkish Netflix, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the Turkey

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for Everything Everywhere All At Once, head to Netflix.

Watch Everything Everywhere All At Once in the US

(Image credit: Showtime)

In the US, while not available to stream on Netflix, you can watch Everything Everywhere All At Once through Showtime.

The best value way to access Showtime is through the Paramount Plus bundle (opens in new tab). Enjoy a 7-day free trial, and thereafter pay $11.99 a month (opens in new tab).

That's opposed to paying separately for Showtime at $10.99 a month, and Paramount Plus from $4.99 a month.

Watch Everything Everywhere All At Once in the UK

(Image credit: Amazon)

Everything Everywhere All At Once is available to stream with an Amazon Prime Video subscription (opens in new tab) in the UK, with new and eligible returning customers able to benefit from a 30-day free trial off the bat (opens in new tab).

Once your free trial comes to an end, Prime Video alone costs £5.99 a month (opens in new tab). For the full Amazon Prime experience (opens in new tab) (including next-day delivery, Amazon Music, and Prime Reading), you can choose to pay £8.99 a month or £95 a year.

Watch Everything Everywhere All At Once online in Canada

It's the same story in Canada as the UK, with Everything Everywhere All At Once available to stream with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.

With a free trial period available (opens in new tab), you can then choose between its monthly rate of $9.99 a month or $99 a year.

Watch Everything Everywhere All At Once in Australia

An Amazon Prime subscription will also get you a stream of Everything Everywhere All At Once Down Under.

Watch with a 30-day free trial (opens in new tab) with plans thereafter costing $6.99 a month or $59 a year.

What CinemaBlend thought:

Everything Everywhere All At Once is unabashedly bizarre and hilarious, finding wonderful avenues of odd, but it also manages to be a fascinating philosophical work contemplating the meaning of being an imperceptible dot in the spectrum of infinity. Eric Eisenberg

Everything Everywhere All At Once trailer

Everything Everywhere All At Once cast