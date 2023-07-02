Evil Dead Rise’s Director Weighs In On Bruce Campbell Retiring Ash Williams, And His Thoughts Make A Lot Of Sense

Thanks to Bruce Campbell 's charismatic portrayal of Ash Williams, the Evil Dead series has garnered a dedicated following among fans of horror movies . The Black Friday actor’s memorable performance, complete with witty one-liners and the iconic chainsaw hand, solidified his status as an icon. However, in 2021, the slapstick icon made the decision to retire from the role , opening doors for the franchise's growth. While fans may have questioned the franchise's ability to sustain its appeal without the Ash performer, subsequent installments have proven the enduring nature of the Sam Raimi-created universe, showcasing its ability to thrive beyond a single character. Lee Cronin, who helmed the highest-grossing installment in the pentalogy of movies, Evil Dead Rise, shared his thoughts on the actor's departure, and his comments make a lot of sense.

The filmmaker addressed The Army of Darkness actor's departure during an interview with Screen Rant. Lee Cronin acknowledged the star's immense contributions to the franchise, describing him as a robust and iconic hero. He also emphasized that the Bubba Ho-Tep alum's decisions regarding the return of Ash ultimately rested with the actor himself. The filmmaker told the outlet:

When you've got a man as robust as Bruce Campbell, and he has created as an iconic hero as Ash, there's no pushing him around. So, I think if Ash ever resurfaces, that's going to be down to Bruce more than anybody else. I'm sure there's lots of people in his ear all the time, and, again, I can't speak for him, but it's always possible in the movie world for something unexpected to happen.

Some may have mixed feelings about these comments, if we're being honest. Though one can't help but see where he's coming from, even if this breaks my fanboy heart.

What's The Likelihood Of A Campbell Return?

At the moment, it would appear that the Marvel alum has no interest in returning to the character he popularized, and his reason makes a lot of sense, even if it breaks my fan's heart. In an interview with Collider , Bruce Campbell provided great insight into the franchise's future and the creative desire to keep things going, even without him in front of the camera. ( though his voice was seemingly heard in Evil Dead ). The King of the B-movie revealed that the franchise is now delving into the world of the Deadites through the universe's cursed books , allowing for exploration in various settings, such as Rise’s urban setting.

The star made it clear that the traditional form of the series is no more, as he has retired the character of Ash due to physical constraints. Nevertheless, as filmmakers and producers, he and Sam Raimi maintain their creative drive to explore further the vast Evil Dead universe, which I find admirable.

Why Leaving Williams In The Franchise’s Ashes Makes Sense

The A.P. Bio alum’s decision to gracefully bow out sets an example in an industry where some long-running eries have overstayed their welcomes . Continuing a role past its prime can harm the franchise's integrity and dilute its impact. The recent release of the fifth Indiana Jones movie features an 80-year-old Harrison Ford. While reviewed positively by some critics , others, like myself, consider it an example of the importance of knowing when to step aside. While it's exciting to see our beloved heroes return to the screen, there comes a point where stepping away shows respect for the character and loyal fans. We should normalize this practice. Numerous series have suffered from lingering past their peak, losing their essence without key players. However, thanks to Bruce Campbell's choice, the Evil Dead franchise has an opportunity to navigate this transition thoughtfully. Which, I think, is pretty groovy.

So ultimately, the fate of everyone's favorite wise-cracking chainsaw-wielding Deadite slayer rests with the star who made him famous. Although I wouldn't mind seeing the character return, I'm thrilled about the new directions the franchise is taking, like Lee Cronin’s take, attracting new fans and performing well at the box office. I'm eager to see what the future holds for the series .