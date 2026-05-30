The Exact Moment Margot Robbie Knew Wuthering Heights Was Gonna Work Was Actually Cut From The Movie
Here's something to yearn for.
If there’s one ingredient that Wuthering Heights absolutely needed to work, it was two movie stars who could make us hang on every word they spoke to each other as Cathy and Heathcliff. Emerald Fennell’s movie definitely lucked out with Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, but they knew what they needed to have, too. Robbie said she wanted “insane chemistry,” and there was a clear moment when she realized she had it with her co-star. Funny enough, that scene isn’t actually in the movie.
After Wuthering Heights became one of the biggest 2026 movie releases and available to watch on streaming, it’s interesting to know more about the behind-the-scenes of it all. In an interview with Refinery29, Robbie said there was one scene when she and Elordi knew they “got it” as an on-screen couple:
What a wild, fun fact! I would think they’d want the moment the Wuthering Heights co-stars really clicked on set to be kept in the movie, but then again, part of what makes this film good is all the yearning. As Robbie explained:
Oh, but now I want to see this scene! I could totally see these two characters getting too close for comfort while in their shared home without even realizing it, since they grew up together, and then kind of pulling back in more public-facing moments. That being said, I totally trust that if that wasn’t the right move for those characters, it wasn’t right for the movie either. What a good feeling that must have been, though.
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When CinemaBlend had the chance to speak to writer/director Fennell, we asked her why it takes so long for the pair to kiss, and she said it was important that she make it “frustrating” for the audience to see these two share scenes but not get intimate yet because “the wait is the fun.” And during our chat with Robbie and Elordi, they told us they think Heathcliff and Cathy fell in love in their very first scene together when they were kids
While it’s easy as an audience member to yell at the TV screen, “just kiss!” in the context of the story – which isn’t really supposed to be an epic romance – they are from two different class systems, and it was considered wrong for them to decide to be a couple or fraternize before marriage. Ultimately, while we yearn for these two, they have an incredibly tragic story. But it’s entertaining nonetheless!
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Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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