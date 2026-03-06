I Can’t Get Over The Swoon-worthy Gesture Jacob Elordi Made For A Wuthering Heights Fan He Met On A Plane

Between already bring known for Euphoria and Saltburn, earning his first Oscar nomination for Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, and being in one of the buzziest 2026 movie releases thus far, it’s a wonder Jacob Elordi can go anywhere to find peace these days. However, one fan shared this week that she found him keeping to himself in Business Class on a commercial flight before they had the sweetest exchange.

A couple of days ago, TikTok user @patriciaalbassit went on the platform to share an adorable selfie with the 28-year-old actor and a signed copy of Wuthering Heights she received from him, which has gone viral, of course. So what happened? Patricia Albassit said she spotted Elordi wearing headphones and reading what looked like a script. She wasn’t going to disturb him, but once she saw him talking to another passenger, she decided to say hi just as the plane was landing. In her words:

I was like it's so crazy that the one day I'm not wearing makeup and I'm having a shit day I run into you! Then he was like you're beautiful, come here and then grabbed my phone and took the picture.

But, that’s not how the confrontation ended, per Albassit’s interview with Newsweek. After their plane landed, Albassit and the other passenger were approached by Elordi, asking them to wait while he bought two copies of the Wuthering Heights novel at the airport and wrote each of them personal inscriptions. Here’s what he wrote in Albassit’s book in red ink:

Dear Patricia, I hope the sun comes out for you today. Love Heathcliff.

The internet is rightfully losing their mind over the encounter. Check out some of the commentary on TikTok:

“I’m happy for you but not from the bottom of my heart.” - @molliemoore__

- @molliemoore__ “What do you mean he BOUGHT IT FOR YOU and signed HEATHCLIFF” - @littlejungleflower

- @littlejungleflower “How does it feel to be gods favourite?” - @crims0n_veil_

- @crims0n_veil_ “I would never stop talking about this” - @takeoffwithlauren

- @takeoffwithlauren “LOVE HEATHCLIFF !???? Girl I would of died right there 😂🥰” - @jobethlawson28

Outside of Elordi taking the time to take a photo with two passengers and buy them each a personalized copy of Wuthering Heights, the fan said the actor was “very, very sweet” and treated her and the other passenger “like a friend.” On the plane, they also engaged in a conversation about luxury luggage since Albassit was carrying around a Birkin and Elordi’s baggage was from RIMOWA.

It goes to show Elordi has a sweet demeanor outside his Hollywood persona, and the fact that he went out of his way to show gratitude to his fans is quite heartwarming. Wuthering Heights has been making waves at the box office, especially for female audiences, nearing $200 million globally.

The movie has received polarizing reactions overall (check out our Wuthering Heights review), but two things remain true: it’s getting people talking, and Jacob Elordi has proved he’s a verified movie star. You can still check out Wuthering Heights in theaters now.