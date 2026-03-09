It’s (Surprisingly) Not Sex Scenes That End Up In The Heat Of ‘The Moment’ Most, According To Margot Robbie

Actress Margot Robbie is a bonafide A-lister, who is regularly putting out challenging new work as both an actor and producer. Some of the best Robbie movies have also included love scenes, which require the 35 year-old actress to be especially vulnerable. She recently spoke about filming sex scenes, and revealed other sequences that actually allow performers to let go and be in the moment with each other.

Over the years Robbie revealed her favorite movie sex scene, and also got honest about her nerves about nudity in The Wolf of Wall Street. Love scenes are part of the job for many actors out there, and filming is way less sexy than the edit might lead you to believe. During an interview with E! News, the Barbie star spoke about this dynamic by saying:

I think those scenes often end up being quite technical. They require quite a bit of choreography. There’s actually a lot more ‘in the moment’ feelings in other scenes.

This makes a ton of sense. Actors like Heated Rivalry's Connor Storrie has spoken about how shooting sex scenes is not vey glamorous or sexy IRL. Actors have to not only do the choreography of those scenes, but are keenly aware about where the camera is so that the right angles are captured. So Robbie's comments about the difficulty of being "in the moment" totally track.

Article continues below

Most recently Robbie shot sex scenes for Wuthering Heights, which has been polarizing both fans and critics. That book to screen adaptation paired her with Jacob Elordi, and later in the same interview she spoke about what scenes allowed her to really be in the moment. In her words:

I think sometimes argument scenes end up being the ones where you’re like, ‘Oh wow we’re all kind of building up now and we’re all kind of in the moment.' It doesn’t require a ton of specific choreography.

While Robbie and company still had to hit their marks and say their lines, it sounds like the argument scenes in Wuthering Heights allowed for the actors to explore and play. So while sex scenes might looks like they're passionate and spur of the moment, that's not the case for actors on set. And it's fascinating to learn how the sausage gets made, especially when the final result of love scenes are so strongly juxtaposed to what it's like to shoot those sequences.

Sex scenes sound fairly awkward to film, but luckily intimacy coordinators have been added to sets in recent years. That crew position is to ensure that everyone involved feels safe and comfortable while doing such vulnerable work. And as a result love scenes are treated like stunt scenes.

Wuthering Heights is in theaters as part of the 2026 movie schedule. And even folks who have already seen the movie might want to re-watch the argument scenes Robbie spoke about.