It’s (Surprisingly) Not Sex Scenes That End Up In The Heat Of ‘The Moment’ Most, According To Margot Robbie
Barbie has spoken.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Actress Margot Robbie is a bonafide A-lister, who is regularly putting out challenging new work as both an actor and producer. Some of the best Robbie movies have also included love scenes, which require the 35 year-old actress to be especially vulnerable. She recently spoke about filming sex scenes, and revealed other sequences that actually allow performers to let go and be in the moment with each other.
Over the years Robbie revealed her favorite movie sex scene, and also got honest about her nerves about nudity in The Wolf of Wall Street. Love scenes are part of the job for many actors out there, and filming is way less sexy than the edit might lead you to believe. During an interview with E! News, the Barbie star spoke about this dynamic by saying:
This makes a ton of sense. Actors like Heated Rivalry's Connor Storrie has spoken about how shooting sex scenes is not vey glamorous or sexy IRL. Actors have to not only do the choreography of those scenes, but are keenly aware about where the camera is so that the right angles are captured. So Robbie's comments about the difficulty of being "in the moment" totally track.Article continues below
Most recently Robbie shot sex scenes for Wuthering Heights, which has been polarizing both fans and critics. That book to screen adaptation paired her with Jacob Elordi, and later in the same interview she spoke about what scenes allowed her to really be in the moment. In her words:
While Robbie and company still had to hit their marks and say their lines, it sounds like the argument scenes in Wuthering Heights allowed for the actors to explore and play. So while sex scenes might looks like they're passionate and spur of the moment, that's not the case for actors on set. And it's fascinating to learn how the sausage gets made, especially when the final result of love scenes are so strongly juxtaposed to what it's like to shoot those sequences.
Sex scenes sound fairly awkward to film, but luckily intimacy coordinators have been added to sets in recent years. That crew position is to ensure that everyone involved feels safe and comfortable while doing such vulnerable work. And as a result love scenes are treated like stunt scenes.
Wuthering Heights is in theaters as part of the 2026 movie schedule. And even folks who have already seen the movie might want to re-watch the argument scenes Robbie spoke about.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.