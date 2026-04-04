‘It Is Completely Unsurprising Bryan Freedman Does Not Understand The Court's Actual Ruling.’ Blake Lively's Team Claps Back At Justin Baldoni's Lawyer
Blake Lively's lawyer didn't mince words.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
The ongoing legal battle between It Ends with Us’ Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni took a major turn this past week due to a ruling from a federal judge. Ahead of the actors’ trial, Judge Lewis J. Liman – of the Southern District of New York – dismissed the vast majority of the claims Lively against Baldoni. Among the claims that were cleared were defamation, conspiracy and harassment. Lively’s legal team initially responded to the ruling but, now, another one of her lawyers is weighing in, specifically responding to Baldoni’s attorney.
Shortly after the ruling came down, the lawyers representing Baldoni (42) issued a statement, though attorney Bryan Freedman shared separate comments with the Associated Press. Freedman referred to the defendants as “very good people who have not engaged in this sexual harassment as alleged.” The attorney also asserted that it was “gratifying to see that the court’s ruling confirms what the legal team believed from day one.” Those comments were eventually followed up by sentiments from Mike Gottlieb (38), a lawyer for Lively:
Gottlieb went on to lay out details regarding how Lively and co. reportedly were able to prove several of the claims brought up against Baldoni, his producing partner, Jamey Heath and the actor’s production company, Wayfarer Studios. Additionally, Gottlieb’s message (which was shared to Lively’s Instagram story) emphasized that the claims would now be heard in a formal trial. Later on in the statement, Lively’s lawyer also shared more comments on Freedman (who’s exchanged words with the actress’ attorneys before):
Mike Gottlieb concluded the statement by saying that he, his client and colleagues look forward to having their day in court. The message can be seen in its entirety down below:
This situation all began in earnest back in December 2024 when Blake Lively filed a legal complaint against Justin Baldoni, who she accused of sexually harassing her on the set of It Ends with Us. Lively also alleged that Baldoni subsequently worked with a PR company to launch a smear campaign against her. In time, the Rhythm Section star filed suit against Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios and more on the grounds of the previously mentioned claims.
Justin Baldoni denied wrongdoing and initially filed a defamation suit against the New York Times after it broke the story about the claims against him. After Lively filed suit against him, Baldoni countersued her as well as her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and others for alleged offenses like extortion and defamation. Lively and co. saw a victory in June 2025 when Baldoni’s suit was thrown out by a judge, and his case against the NYT was also dismissed. This latest court ruling was the result of Baldoni and co. challenging the constitutionality of these claims being able to go to trial. While the trial will move forward, 10 of Lively’s 13 allegations have now been dismissed ahead of the court date.
As the trial comes closer, there have been reports about how this ongoing dispute has allegedly had negative effects on Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s reputations. It’s also been alleged that Baldoni has faced financial difficulties due to the legal proceedings. With this latest court ruling now in the rearview mirror, both sides (Mike Gottlieb and Bryan Freedman included) will now look ahead to the trial, which is set to begin on May 18.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.