Blake Lively Responds After Majority Of Her Justin Baldoni Claims Were Tossed Out By Judge

Lawsuits between celebrities tend to make headlines, and one has been going on for years related to It Ends With Us (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription). Blake Lively's complaint against Wayfarer Studios started a long legal saga, with director/actor Justin Baldoni filing his own defamation suit against both Lively and Ryan Reynolds. There have been plenty of twists and turns, and now the Simple Favor star has responded after the majority of her complaints were thrown out by the judge. Let's break it all down.

Just last week Judge Lewis J. Liman dismissed 10 out of Blake Lively's 13 claims related to It Ends With Us. While this was seemingly a major blow, the Gossip Girl star took to Instagram Stories to share her thoughts. Rather than being angry, her message was hopeful, reading:

I'm grateful for the Court's ruling, which allows the heart of my case to be presented to a jury next month, and for the ability to finally tell my story in full at trial, for my own sake, but also for those who don't have the same opportunity to... many of whom I have known and loved deeply in my life, and the countless I'll never know.

That was a surprisingly upbeat message after her recent legal setback. But while many of her complaints against Baldoni were thrown out, there are still three major charges still in play: breach of contract, retaliation in violation of the California Fair Employment and Housing Act, and aiding and abetting in retaliation in violation of FEHA. So the legal situation is far from over, especially with the pair of It Ends With Us stars set to testify when the trial begins May 18th.

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While there were a number of complaints such as harassment that will not go to trial, Blake Lively does seem galvanized by knowing that the three possible charges are still in play when she faces off with Baldoni in court. Her IG Story continued:

The last thing I wanted in my life was a lawsuit, but I brought this case because of the pervasive RETALIATION I faced, and continue to, for privately and professionally asking for a safe working environment for myself and others.I hope the Court's decision shows others that, as unfathomably painful as it is, you can speak up.

Throughout this legal Saga, Lively has repeatedly claimed that she was continuing on for the sake of other women who don't have the same privilege and status as her. Both she and Bladoni haven't shown any signs of letting the matter go, so smart moneys says they're going to make countless headlines when finally facing off in court.

In her Instagram Stories Lively referenced how much of a circus the It Ends With Us drama has become in the years since the legal drama began. She urged followers to stay focused on the task at hand, posting:

Don't be distracted by the digital soap opera. The constant packaging of this lawsuit as a 'celebrity drama' is not only irresponsible, but it is by design: to keep you from seeing yourselves in my story. The physical pain from digital violence is very real. It is abuse. And it's everywhere. Not just in the news, but in your communities and schools.

The stakes certainly feel high or Lively and Baldoni, especially as we get close to them meeting in court in May. The ongoing drama has seemingly had an affect on both of their careers; Baldoni hasn't joined any projects as a director or actor. The Green Lantern actress has kept busy, but the public's perspective of her has changed.

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As previously mentioned, the trial is expected to begin on May 18th. It Ends With Us is streaming now on Netflix, and unfortunately it doesn't look like a sequel for the book to screen adaptation is likely anymore.