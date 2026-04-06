Blake Lively Responds After Majority Of Her Justin Baldoni Claims Were Tossed Out By Judge
The saga continues.
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Lawsuits between celebrities tend to make headlines, and one has been going on for years related to It Ends With Us (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription). Blake Lively's complaint against Wayfarer Studios started a long legal saga, with director/actor Justin Baldoni filing his own defamation suit against both Lively and Ryan Reynolds. There have been plenty of twists and turns, and now the Simple Favor star has responded after the majority of her complaints were thrown out by the judge. Let's break it all down.
Just last week Judge Lewis J. Liman dismissed 10 out of Blake Lively's 13 claims related to It Ends With Us. While this was seemingly a major blow, the Gossip Girl star took to Instagram Stories to share her thoughts. Rather than being angry, her message was hopeful, reading:
That was a surprisingly upbeat message after her recent legal setback. But while many of her complaints against Baldoni were thrown out, there are still three major charges still in play: breach of contract, retaliation in violation of the California Fair Employment and Housing Act, and aiding and abetting in retaliation in violation of FEHA. So the legal situation is far from over, especially with the pair of It Ends With Us stars set to testify when the trial begins May 18th.Article continues below
While there were a number of complaints such as harassment that will not go to trial, Blake Lively does seem galvanized by knowing that the three possible charges are still in play when she faces off with Baldoni in court. Her IG Story continued:
Throughout this legal Saga, Lively has repeatedly claimed that she was continuing on for the sake of other women who don't have the same privilege and status as her. Both she and Bladoni haven't shown any signs of letting the matter go, so smart moneys says they're going to make countless headlines when finally facing off in court.
In her Instagram Stories Lively referenced how much of a circus the It Ends With Us drama has become in the years since the legal drama began. She urged followers to stay focused on the task at hand, posting:
The stakes certainly feel high or Lively and Baldoni, especially as we get close to them meeting in court in May. The ongoing drama has seemingly had an affect on both of their careers; Baldoni hasn't joined any projects as a director or actor. The Green Lantern actress has kept busy, but the public's perspective of her has changed.
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As previously mentioned, the trial is expected to begin on May 18th. It Ends With Us is streaming now on Netflix, and unfortunately it doesn't look like a sequel for the book to screen adaptation is likely anymore.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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