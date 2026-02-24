Fantastic Four Star Ioan Gruffudd Claimed Ex Threatened To Destroy Him By 'Amber Hearding’ Him On First Day Of Trial
One celebrity trial is now making reference to another.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
The legal battle between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard captured a great deal of attention, as it involved multiple lawsuits on multiple continents. It’s a case a lot of people still have very strong feelings about. Now the case is being brought up in another celebrity civil dispute, as actor Ioan Gruffudd, best known for playing Reed Richards in 2005’s Fantastic Four film and its sequel, says his ex-wife threatened to damage his career by “Amber Hearing " him as their own legal battle gets underway.
Gruffudd married actress Alice Evans in 2007, but the couple divorced in 2023. In 2022, he filed a restraining order against Evans, claiming that she had threatened to damage his career if he ever left her. In August of that year, he was granted a three-year restraining order. He has now gone to court to attempt to get the restraining order renewed.
During testimony (via The Daily Mail), Gruffudd related an incident when he was dropping off his two daughters following a scheduled visit. According to the actor...
Amber Heard famously claimed she had been physically abused by actor Johnny Depp during their marriage. Depp lost a libel claim in court against a UK newspaper that referred to him as a “wife beater,” however, he ultimately won a claim of defamation against Amber Heard.
Gruffudd’s current wife, Bianca Wallace, also took the stand and described several social media posts that Evans had reportedly put up in recent years that accused Wallace of stealing her husband. Evans had previously accused the pair of having an affair before the divorce, but the couple claim theuy did not get together until after Gruffudd filed for divorce.
Gruffudd indicates that threats of this nature have been ongoing, which is why he would like the restraining order renewed. He claims Evans has threatened violence in the past and has threatened to get Wallace accused of a crime. He also brought up another major celebrity split during testimony when he said…
Evans has denied all the accusations and has moved to have the restraining order lifted. She’s also asking the court to increase the spousal support that Gruffudd is paying, as she claims to be broke.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
While Ioan Gruffudd may not be a celebrity on par with Johnny Depp or Brad Pitt, his legal battle is looking to have many of the same fireworks.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.