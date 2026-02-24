Fantastic Four Star Ioan Gruffudd Claimed Ex Threatened To Destroy Him By 'Amber Hearding’ Him On First Day Of Trial

The legal battle between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard captured a great deal of attention, as it involved multiple lawsuits on multiple continents. It’s a case a lot of people still have very strong feelings about. Now the case is being brought up in another celebrity civil dispute, as actor Ioan Gruffudd, best known for playing Reed Richards in 2005’s Fantastic Four film and its sequel, says his ex-wife threatened to damage his career by “Amber Hearing " him as their own legal battle gets underway.

Gruffudd married actress Alice Evans in 2007, but the couple divorced in 2023. In 2022, he filed a restraining order against Evans, claiming that she had threatened to damage his career if he ever left her. In August of that year, he was granted a three-year restraining order. He has now gone to court to attempt to get the restraining order renewed.

During testimony (via The Daily Mail), Gruffudd related an incident when he was dropping off his two daughters following a scheduled visit. According to the actor...

She said she was going to destroy me and she was going to ‘Amber Heard’ me. Then she said to the girls, ‘If daddy is ever weird or creepy with you in a physical way, please let me know.

Amber Heard famously claimed she had been physically abused by actor Johnny Depp during their marriage. Depp lost a libel claim in court against a UK newspaper that referred to him as a “wife beater,” however, he ultimately won a claim of defamation against Amber Heard.

Gruffudd’s current wife, Bianca Wallace, also took the stand and described several social media posts that Evans had reportedly put up in recent years that accused Wallace of stealing her husband. Evans had previously accused the pair of having an affair before the divorce, but the couple claim theuy did not get together until after Gruffudd filed for divorce.

Gruffudd indicates that threats of this nature have been ongoing, which is why he would like the restraining order renewed. He claims Evans has threatened violence in the past and has threatened to get Wallace accused of a crime. He also brought up another major celebrity split during testimony when he said…

I was anxious that she would use my public image to create a scandal bigger than Brad and Angelina. I found that to be incredibly threatening.

Evans has denied all the accusations and has moved to have the restraining order lifted. She’s also asking the court to increase the spousal support that Gruffudd is paying, as she claims to be broke.

While Ioan Gruffudd may not be a celebrity on par with Johnny Depp or Brad Pitt, his legal battle is looking to have many of the same fireworks.