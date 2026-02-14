Could Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni Reach A Settlement Before Their Trial? Legal Experts Weigh In
When will it end?
It’s been a year and a half since rumors began to swirl about drama between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, and it’s been a little over a year since the actress filed a complaint that began this ongoing legal battle. Now, their trial is approaching, and legal experts are weighing in about whether a settlement is possible before they get to the courtroom.
On February 11, Baldoni and Lively appeared in federal court for court-ordered mediation. According to the actor/director’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, it was “unsuccessful,” and no deals were reached. However, he did note that there’s “always a chance” for a settlement. Now, legal experts have spoken to People about that possibility, with trial attorney at Parker & McConkie, Brian C. Stewart, saying:
Now, while this lawyer explained that the two sides will likely be preparing for a trial, a settlement is not out of the question. He explained that further by noting that it could very well happen while the camps simultaneously prepare for court:
According to Steven Jensen, another trial attorney at Parker & McConkie, it’s totally normal for settlement talks to “continue informally all the way up until the eve of trial.” He also noted that a lot of work will be put in by both sides as they prepare for that May 18 date. However, that does not necessarily mean settlement is off the table. He said:
The report notes that settlement talks are expected to resume. However, it also explains that Judge Lewis J. Liman’s decision on summary judgment could play a part in all this. Lawyer Greg Doll explained that the judge could be “holding in abeyance” until the settlement conference is over to “increase the chance of settlement based on the parties’ uncertainty about how he intends to rule.”
So, as the situation develops and settlement talks potentially continue, we’ll keep you posted.
All of this notably comes not long after documents were unsealed that revealed lots of text messages from famous folks, like Jenny Slate, who was in It Ends With Us, as well as claims that involved people like Hugh Jackman and Taylor Swift.
Along with that, it's been noted that Lively believes she's lost hundreds of millions because of this, while others have made claims about the legal fees that are being racked up. Experts have also weighed in on how the two actors’ reputations are being impacted by all this, and the longer it goes on, the longer this discourse will continue.
So, will they ever reach a settlement? The answer is unclear right now; however, even though it's been unsuccessful so far, these legal experts claim that it is by no means out of the question.
