Fallout’s Walton Goggins Knows There Have Been A Lot Of Complaints About Marvel Movies. Why He’s Defending The ‘F—ing Green Screen’

While technology has been able to do amazing things in the entertainment industry and create objects, and worlds that we might never see otherwise, there is some clear love among many film fans for the way things used to be. Both movie fans, and the actors themselves, often criticize green screens and think some directors rely too much on technology in favor of shooting on location. However, Fallout’s Walton Goggins has a different view.

With the popularity of superhero movies and other major tentpole films in the fantasy and science fiction genres, green screens have become an almost necessary part of film production. Many actors have complained about the necessity of acting against nothing, but Walton Goggins tells The Independent he doesn’t mind performing on green screens sometimes because there’s something to be said about being able to digitally recreate awful weather so the actors don’t have to actually experience it. Goggins said…

I mean, can you bitch and complain about looking at a fucking green screen? Of course you can. But you also can bitch and complain about being in minus-30-degree weather doing a movie that takes place in the snow, you know?

And the man knows of what he speaks. Goggins has done his share of movies that included significant green screens. Goggins joined the MCU as part of the cast of Ant-Man and the Wasp. Marvel is usually the studio singled out when actors or fans focus on the heavy use of green screens or other digital effects.

The recent Fallout series, which was a smash hit among those with a Prime Video subscription, didn't use as much CGI as one might expect. Many of the Fallout props were created practically and the show was largely filmed on location, but since the story took place in a wasteland, that location meant Fallout shot in a desert where temperatures got quite extreme. While not needing to imagine what the wasteland looked like may have been nice as an actor, not being stuck in that heat probably would have been nice too.

It sounds like what Walton Goggins really wants is just some variety in his work. He probably doesn’t want to work with green screens all the time, but neither is he looking to completely avoid them. Shooting on location is a lot more work for him and sometimes he prefers the simplicity of shooting on a green screen. He continued…

I can tell you right now – if I did eight movies in a row where I’m fucking killing myself for an independent movie, that is soul-crushing. I would look at my friends and say, ‘I just want to go look at a green screen for a while.’

With Fallout Season 2 on the way, Walton Goggins will be heading back to the desert at some point. Perhaps he can find some green screen work to balance that out. Maybe there’s an opportunity for his MCU villain to return.