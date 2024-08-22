Fans Are Arguing About Transformers Lore In New Video With Chris Hemsworth And The One Cast, But Do They Have A Point?
Some big Transformers fans are taking issue with the new film, Transformers One.
When Transformers One's release date arrives next month, it is going to be a pretty significant departure from the ones we’ve had recently in a few big ways. First, Transformers One is an animated film set on Cybertron rather than the live-action/CGI blockbusters of the past. Secondly, Transformers One is by far the funniest the characters have been on the big screen. The film is also an origin story, that sees classic characters like Optimus Prime and Megatron in their earliest days, and as friends rather than enemies.
It’s certainly a different take on the characters than most will be familiar with, but it’s actually a different take on the characters than even serious fans are familiar with. A new video for Transformers One recently dropped on Instagram highlighting the voice cast, which has turned into a debate on Transformers canon.
Why Some Fans Are Worried About Transformers One
One fan posted in the comments of the video that they were concerned about the movie, because of the way it doesn’t adhere to the franchise’s existing lore. The commenter posted...
It’s certainly true, as far as it goes, that the new Transformers One movie appears to be telling a very different story than what has been told in previous comics, cartoons, and movies. There are pieces of the history fans would recognize here, but a lot more looks to be changed. Having said that not everybody seems to be too upset with the changes because this is hardly the first time Transformers has seen a different origin story.
Transformers Already Has Multiple Origin Stories
Over the decades Transformers has seen multiple iterations in multiple mediums, and the fact is that none of them pull from the same origin story. While many of them have similarities, each version of Transformers has told its own story, and Transformers One just looks to be the latest.
For that reason, many fans have no issue with a new origin story, as it’s just one among many. And there are elements that have appeared in previous stories. The idea that Prime and Megatron were once friends isn't entirely new. One fan argued that because Transformers One appears to borrow from multiple continuities, the movie is accurate to the existing lore...
At the end of the day, the question for most Transformers fans, and most movie fans in general, is simply, will the movie be great? Based on the early reaction, as many critics have already seen Transformers One, the answer is yes. Early reactions have been quite positive indicating this might be the best Transformers movie ever. Hopefully, any fans that have serious lore concerns will be able to overlook them for the sake of a great film.
