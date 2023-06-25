Transformers One: Release Date, Cast, And More We Know About The Upcoming Animated Movie

I must say, I think that the future of the Transformers movies is looking brighter than ever, lately. Not only has the most recent live-action installment — a ’90s set prequel called Transformers: Rise of the Beasts — been met with decent reviews and satisfying returns at the box office, there is another addition to the franchise in the works as we speak, called Transformers One.

However, this latest theatrically released entry in the long-running saga of robots from another planet smashing into each other — and causing some pretty epic explosions in the process — is going to change things up a bit and in a way that the franchise has not seen on the big screen in decades. Learn all about how Transformers One is promising to stand out among the rest and all the other basic facts regarding the upcoming 2024 movie in our breakdown below, starting with when the film is expected to roll out.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

According to a report by Deadline, Transformers One is currently set to hit theaters on Friday, September 13, 2024. Paramount Pictures had previously scheduled this latest film about alien robots that can disguise themselves as common, earthly machines to come out less than a couple months earlier, on July 19th.

However, despite the release date push back, the movie is only coming out a little more than a year after fans saw the Autobots team up with the Maximals in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which appeared on our 2023 movies schedule on June 9th. We have not seen a gap between installments in this franchise that narrow since 2018’s Bumblebee followed 2017’s Transformers: The Last Knight. On the other hand, it has been nearly 40 years since we last saw an animated, feature-length entry hit the big screen.

Transformers One Is Animated And Separate From The Live-Action Movies

(Image credit: Hasbro)

For more than a decade, the Transformers franchise has stuck to making its theatrically released movies in live-action, while keeping its animated entertainment exclusively to the small screen. However, the very first feature-length adaptation of the popular Hasbro toy line (and still the best in some fans’ eyes) was animated and, famously, featured Citizen Kane’s star and director, Orson Welles, in his final performance as the voice of Unicron. Luckily, 1986’s The Transformers: The Movie will no longer be the saga’s only big screen, animated adventure after Transformers One is released.

Whether or not this new film is intended to exist in the same continuity as the original Transformers TV series — which premiered in 1984, the same year the toys hit the market — and movie has not been confirmed. Yet, we do know from a Deadline article published in April 2020 that this will have no connection to the live-action movies’ timeline. However, the upcoming flick likely could have existed in either continuity given its plans to go all the way back to the beginning.

The Prequel Chronicles Optimus Prime And Megatron's Transition From Friends To Enemies

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Along with the confirmation that the animated film will have no direct ties to the live-action franchise pioneered by director Michael Bay also came the reveal that it will serve as a prequel to the story of the robots. In April 2023, Collider published an exclusive report featuring insight from producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura into how it will serve as an “origin story of all Transformers,” which explains the numeric title.

However, the main plot will focus on the relationship between the leader of the Autobots, Optimus Prime, and Decepticon leader Megatron, at a time when they were still friends, and trace the evolution of their violent rivalry. The movie will also take place entirely on the Transformers’ home planet, Cybertron, and depict its ultimate collapse, which Di Bonaventura compared to the destruction of Krypton before Kal-El (Superman) was sent to Earth.

Chris Hemsworth Leads The Star-Studded Voice Cast

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The most famous name associated with the character of Optimus Prime is Peter Cullen, who has voiced the Autobots’ leader in every one of the big screen adventures so far. However, succeeding the role to play a younger Optimus in this next film is Chris Hemsworth in his first major voice acting gig — unless you count him reprising his MCU character, Thor, on Disney+’s animated anthology series, What If…? Filling in as Megatron this time is Academy Award nominee (for Causeway) Brian Tyree Henry of Atlanta fame, who recently leant his voice to the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse cast as Miles Morales’ dad, Jefferson, once again.

Also featured in the Transformers One voice cast — according to Deadline — are fellow Marvel movie stars Scarlett Johansson as a devoted warrior named Elita and Laurence Fishburne (who starred in Ant-Man and the Wasp and also was part of the DCEU as Perry White) as one of the oldest known Transformers, Alpha Trion. Emmy winner Jon Hamm will play Sentinel Prime — who was portrayed by Star Trek’s Leonard Nimoy in Transformers: Dark of the Moon — and Bumblebee, who normally speaks through his car radio in the movies, will finally be given a voice courtesy of comedian Keegan-Michael Key.

The Toy Story 4 Director Helms Transformers One

(Image credit: Disney/Pixar)

The same Deadline article that revealed this movie will exist outside the Bay-verse timeline also named Josh Cooley as the director. Not long before he was chosen for the job in 2020, the Pixar animator earned the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature for his feature-length directorial debut, 2019’s Toy Story 4.

Following Bumblebee (which was helmed by Travis Knight) and director Steven Caple Jr.’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, this will be the third movie in the franchise not directed by Michael Bay, whose filmography is comprised of a good chunk of fighting robot movies. However — according to the Deadline article that confirmed the movie’s current release — he does have a producer’s credit, alongside Tom DeSanto, Don Murphy, Mark Vahradian, and the aforementioned Lorenzo di Bonaventura. Fellow franchise veteran Steven Spielberg returns as executive producer, which he shares with Brian Goldner, Brian Oliver, Bradley J. Fischer, and Valerii An.

Ant-Man Scribes Wrote Transformers One

(Image credit: Disney)

Hemsworth and Johansson are not the only Marvel movie veterans involved with Transformers One. A Deadline exclusive from 2015 names Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari — who wrote that year’s Ant-Man — as Paramount’s hires to pen the origin story.

Also credited with writing the film — according to the same Deadline article that confirmed the September release date — are Steve Desmond and Michael Sherman. The duo is best known at the moment for their work on the screenplay for M. Night Shyamalan’s adaptation of the horror novel, Knock at the Cabin.

I think it's about time that this franchise puts out a movie that focuses entirely on the titular robots and isn't from the perspective of the humans who interact with them. I suppose there would be no better way to tell that story than through animation. In that respect, consider me primed for the release of Transformers One.