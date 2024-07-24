Transformers One Has Screened, And People Seem To Agree The ‘Trailers Don’t Do This Justice’

When Transformers One hits the 2024 movie schedule in September, fans of the robots in disguise will see how Orion Pax and D-16 went from brothers-in-arms to the archenemies we know as Optimus Prime and Megatron. The prequel is the franchise’s first animated theatrical release since 1986, and while we still have a couple of months to wait — Transformers One ’s release date is September 20 — the sci-fi action movie is already making quite a splash, as those who caught an early screening are taking to social media with their first reactions.

When it premiered at Annecy Film Festival in June, Transformers One earned a huge standing ovation for Chris Hemsworth and the rest of its star-studded cast, which includes Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key and Jon Hamm. The anticipation for this origin story is only going to get more intense after reading what others have to say, too, as Gizmodo’s Germain Lussier seems to have left his screening one happy Transformers fan. The critic posted:

Wow. Transformers One is FREAKING AWESOME. Totally honors the legacy of the franchise while also expanding and elevating it. A powerful story of friendship gone wrong with Easter Eggs galore. This Transformers fan is very very happy.

The mere fact that Transformers One is being screened so far ahead of its release date speaks to the confidence Paramount Pictures has in what director Josh Cooley and his team have created. Steven Weintraub of Collider says as much, tweeting:

When a movie studio is willing screen a film two months before release they know what they have. Transformers One is easily one of the best Transformers movies. No debate. For some it’ll be their favorite. And I’d understand why. The film features fantastic animation by Industrial Light & Magic, a script that works for die hard fans and kids that don’t know anything about Transformers, and a Optimus Prime and Megatron relationship that actually works and makes you care. I’m absolutely seeing this again when I can check it out in 3D and IMAX

Liam Crowley of ComicBook.com agrees, praising the cast and assuring those who have complained about the franchise's movies spending “too much time with humans” won’t have to worry about that in this Autobot-centric story. Crowley continues:

Paramount showing Transformers One screenings TWO MONTHS early is a massive vote of confidence and damn it is it justified. Engaging story, stunning visuals, legit laughs, AND some tear-jerking gravity? Come on. The best Transformers theatrical experience I’ve had. Massive W. … I’ve long thought the Transformers lore was goofy - this movie slapped me in the face and told me to sit down and listen. was locked in on everything regarding the Primes, Cybertron, and exactly how this world works. made me want to become a diehard fan.

While the above critic says Keegan-Michael Key steals the show as Bumblebee, for Perri Nemiroff , it’s Brian Tyree Henry who’s driving the story’s emotional beats. Nemiroff calls Transformers One a “winner,” lauding the animation style and writing:

As far as the story goes, it’s a super entertaining and charming buddy adventure that deftly sneaks in some real emotional heft. I’m a big fan of the entire voice cast, but there’s no denying that a big part of the reason some of those emotional beats hit as hard as they do is because of Brian Tyree Henry’s work. Again, everyone’s great, but he soars in my book.

Some fans were taken aback by the comedy in the trailer, and after director Josh Cooley promised there was “real danger” in the story, the early moviegoers seem to agree the trailer doesn’t quite capture everything that’s great about Transformers One. Matt Neglia of Next Best Picture says:

I almost cannot believe I’m saying this, but TRANSFORMERS ONE is by far and away the best Transformers film to date. The trailers don’t do this justice. Rich in character & emotion with a deep reverence for the lore, it tells the origins of Optimus Prime and Megatron, tragically transforming once from brothers to enemies. Josh Cooley directed this animated film to perfection, down to the last comedic and action beat, all backed by an epic score & an excellent voice cast. One of the genuine surprises of the year for me.

Brandon Slagle writes that his screening included cheers from the audience, and he is surprised by how much he likes this offering. Slagle continues:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Saw Transformers One tonight at Paramount. I can't believe I'm writing this after how much I didn't care for the trailer, but it's remarkably good. People cheered Endgame style numerous times. I really hope this overcomes the undeniable Transformers franchise fatigue.

DesiNerd ’s expectations were also exceeded, with the critic writing that fans will happy with the love shown to the franchise:

Got to see the new animated Transformers film and it exceeded my expectations. It hits those comedic and emotional beats with these characters. Animation and action blew me away. You can tell this was handled with a labor of love for fans of the franchise.