Fans Keep Pitting Jacob Elordi And Austin Butler Against Each Other, And One Hilarious Tweet Perfectly Explains Why

Less than a year after Austin Butler earned his first Oscar nomination for portraying The King in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis -- which also got eight total nominations and box office success -- another movie about Elvis was released on the 2023 movie calendar. Sofia Coppola adapted Priscilla Presley’s memoir with Priscilla, as it stars Jacob Elordi as the Love Me Tender singer. Since its release, fans have been pitting the actors against each other, but we finally found the perfect way to sum it all up.

One tweet perfectly explains the whole thing. We’re about to break it down, but here’s the Twitter post that wraps up the differences between the Elvis performances well:

In recent weeks, the tweet has gone viral for the hilarious differences the actors have when it comes to playing Elvis Presley on the big screen through news outlet headlines. In the case of Austin Butler’s Elvis, one headline highlighted the actor’s intensity around the role by sharing that he “didn’t see his family for three years” to shoot the movie in Australia alongside Tom Hanks. On the other end of the spectrum is Jacob Elordi, who recently admitted he only knew about The King via Disney’s Lilo & Stitch while on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The tweet highlights a night-and-day approach between the two actors that fans have been having a blast talking about as Elordi has been promoting Priscilla. While Butler made a lot of headlines last year for his deep commitment to portraying the famous singer for Baz Luhrmann’s movie, Elordi has notably taken a more casual approach to the whole thing.

As another Twitter user noted, the productions of Elvis and Priscilla had completely different approaches as well. Luhrmann’s movie was an $85 million project that initially began production in January 2020, and was caught in the middle of COVID-19’s beginnings when Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for the virus just ahead of lockdowns across the globe. The film then resumed production later that year before wrapping in early 2021.

And of course, who can forget that time during awards season when the public noticed Austin Butler’s own speaking voice had morphed into one that actually sounds like Elvis? The actor’s voice coach defended the whole thing, sharing that it was very possible that after he had worked on the voice change for three years, it might have actually become part of his actual voice, especially since the larynx apparently doesn’t stabilize in a person until their early 30s, and Butler is 31.

After Austin Butler went viral for his lingering Elvis voice, he promised he would get rid of the accent whilst sharing he had probably “damaged” his vocal cords. Now, Priscilla on the other hand was filmed in a matter of a month late last year on a much smaller, reported $20 million production budget. Talk about major differences.

Priscilla has received rave reviews, but the star of the movie is Cailee Spaeny because of her breakthrough performance as Elvis’ wife. It’s playing in theaters now.