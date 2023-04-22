Fans React After Blue Checkmark Brouhaha Between Stephen King And Elon Musk Goes Viral

While Twitter's blue check mark used to be a key distinction for those who made it through the verification process, this week, tons of verified accounts -- even those of big names like Kim Kardashian, Beyoncé and Justin Bieber -- lost the icon. This major development followed CEO Elon Musk’s decision to only give the badge to those who subscribe to Twitter Blue. After celebs like William Shatner called Musk out on the brouhaha , Stephen King had a (now-viral) exchange with the exec, and fans are reacting.

While tons of celebrities lost their blue check mark on Thursday, Stephen King shared on Twitter that he's apparently subscribed to Twitter Blue -- even though he didn't actually set it up himself. Elon Musk then replied “You’re welcome namaste,” before sharing that he’s “personally” paying for verifications for King, LeBron James and William Shatner. Check it:

You’re welcome namaste 🙏April 20, 2023 See more

What all three celebrities have in common is that they’ve all spoken out about not being interested in paying for the subscription. It's interesting that the company head opted to extend complimentary Twitter Blue subscriptions to them following their comments. Meanwhile, the Internet is having a field day with the viral moment between him and the horror writer. One user comically recapped the situation:

>stephen king won't buy your service>try negotiating him down to $8>he still won't buy it>buy it for himart of the deal pic.twitter.com/7oDRmR4aZEApril 20, 2023 See more

One joke that's been going around the Internet this week -- amid the tides turning on the blue check mark -- is how now people are going to steer away from those with it as opposed to coveting it. This is because some are heavily opposed to the notion of someone paying Elon Musk $8 a month. On that note though, one user can see the irony in Musk putting it upon himself to ensure that certain individuals have it:

the fact that Elon is forcing people like Lebron & Stephen King to have a blue checkmark they’re not paying for as a *punishment* tells you all you need to know about its value 😭April 21, 2023 See more

You can't help but wonder how this system is going to work and how it'll affect the platform as a whole moving forward. Some people are simply leaving the social media platform like Amber Heard, who deleted her Twitter account , (and actually dated the CEO years ago). All in all, with what's been going on with the platform as of late, users aren't holding back their thoughts, like the following:

Twitter had the best influencer program in the world. The company created an incentive structure where the most famous people on the planet created content on the site, daily, for free. Destroyed in one day because the new owner thought Stephen King should pay to write for him.April 21, 2023 See more

In October 2022, it was reported that the Twitter Blue service was reported to cost $20 per month. At the time, Stephen King said “fuck that, they should pay me” before saying he would leave the platform if that system were to be instituted. While taking note of the best-selling author's current situation, one fan seemed sympathetic -- but humorously so:

Stephen King is being forced to write dystopian horror against his will https://t.co/kDpcVDtxl3April 22, 2023 See more

On that note, at least one person does see a funny silver lining to this situation. They seem to think that the celebrated writer now has some fodder for a scary new book:

I think it is time for a Stephen King novel featuring Elon Musk. https://t.co/VyWHliLzknApril 22, 2023 See more

Stephen King typically uses Twitter to share thoughts on upcoming horror movies and other pop culture tidbits. For recently, he recently took to the platform to share his approval of an incredible The Shining reference in Evil Dead Rise. Following his exchange with Elon Musk, King took to Twitter to reveal what he thinks the Twitter CEO should do with the blue check mark he’s bestowed upon him:

I think Mr. Musk should give my blue check to charity. I recommend the Prytula Foundation, which provides lifesaving services in Ukraine. It's only $8, so perhaps Mr. Musk could add a bit more.April 22, 2023 See more