See The Lovely Moment Danny Devito Wrapped On The New Jumanji Sequel (And Simultaneously Got Roasted By Dwayne Johnson)

There’s something oddly perfect about the upcoming Jumanji 4 wrap being equal parts heartfelt tribute and light bullying. And if you know anything about Dwayne Johnson, you already know he wouldn’t let a sentimental moment pass without sneaking in at least one joke. See the lovely moment shared between the two as Devito wrapped his role in the 2026 movie release.

This week, Johnson took to Instagram to mark an emotional milestone, as Danny DeVito has officially wrapped filming on the Jumanji sequel. In the post, he shared a carousel of behind-the-scenes images from the set, including an especially striking black-and-white shot of DeVito walking away from a crowded room, cane in hand, as cast and crew looked on. It’s the kind of image, shown below, that feels cinematic even without context.

Of course, there was light hazing buried deep in the appreciation post for DeVito. After two full paragraphs of genuine admiration, calling DeVito a “brother” and praising the joy he brings to the franchise, the former WWE star couldn’t resist tacking on a playful roast about “exfoliating the top of your head.” It’s affectionate, it’s perfectly Rock-coded.

For anyone who watched Jumanji: The Next Level, you know DeVito’s addition to the rebooted franchise brought a new layer of comedic chaos. His cranky grandfather character, Eddie Gilpin, was thrown into the body of the buff Dr. Alexander "Smolder" Bravestone (Johnson) and gave The Rock plenty to play off of. The chemistry between the two actors felt surprisingly natural.

That’s part of what makes the third photo in the post land the way it does. Shot in moody black-and-white, it shows DeVito from behind as he walks through what appears to be a set dressed as a bar or restaurant, with crew members lining the background. It feels less like a goofy adventure-movie wrap and more like a quiet tribute to a career spanning generations. The Fast and Furious franchise veteran may joke about exfoliation, but the visual tells a different story: respect.

Johnson has made a habit of publicly celebrating his co-stars when they wrap major projects. Whether it’s heartfelt shout-outs or gym-side pep talks, he tends to lean into camaraderie. But the DeVito post hits differently. There’s a sense that Dwayne Johnson genuinely reveres him, and not just as a scene partner, but as a Hollywood elder statesman.

Plot details are still largely under wraps, but we do know that Jumanji 4 is being positioned as the “final film” in the current franchise run. The Smashing Machine star confirmed production is officially underway following a cast table read in Los Angeles, reuniting The Rock with Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan. The sequel is expected to pick up after Jumanji: The Next Level's ending, which teased the game bleeding back into the real world, potentially bringing the jungle chaos into everyday life. The Black Adam lead has also hinted at an emotional sendoff, including a subtle tribute to Robin Williams through a dice necklace worn by Dr. Smolder Bravestone.

