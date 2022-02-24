Fantastic Beasts 3’s Jude Law Reflects On ‘Privilege’ Of Playing Dumbledore Ahead Of The New Trailer

While Harry Potter is the reason the Wizarding World mythology came into existence, there’s no question that Albus Dumbledore is one of the magical franchise’s most important supporting protagonists. In addition to the elder Dumbledore providing the Boy Who Lived counsel and assistance through the original Harry Potter movies, his younger self, played by Jude Law, has played an integral role in the Fantastic Beasts movies. That will continue in the aptly-titled Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, and, ahead of the threequel premiering its new trailer, Law has reflected on what a “privilege” it is to play this character.

There’s a new Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore trailer on the way, and as part of the Twitter video promoting its impending arrival and urging fans to share their cosplay, fan art, tattoos, quotes and anything that represents their enjoyment of Albus Dumbledore, Jude Law said the following:

What a privilege it is to play Albus Dumbledore. One of the world’s most powerful wizards. A man who’s always one step ahead. A man who believes in the good in people and some to offer wise, if not cryptic words of advice.

Although we know how Albus Dumbledore’s story ends, the Fantastic Beasts film series provided the platform to explore what he was up to long before he was headmaster of Hogwarts and Harry Potter was born. After being referenced in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Jude Law’s Dumbledore debuted in the 1927-set Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. At that point in time, Dumbledore was Hogwarts’ Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher, and he enlisted the help of Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander, one of his former pupils, in finding Ezra Miller’s Credence Barebone.

While Newt Scamander is the main protagonist of the Fantastic Beasts series, these Wizarding World movies are leading up to the epic duel between Albus Dumbledore and Gellert Grindelwald, who’s now being played by Mads Mikkelsen. So for those of you who want more questions concerning Albus Dumbledore to be answered, you don’t want to miss Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. Jude Law continued:

I’m thrilled to say that some of the backstory that helped shape the legendary wizard we came to love in Harry Potter will be revealed in this film. The stakes are very high for him, and he needs an unlikely team of heroes to help him face his greatest test yet.

Jumping to the 1930s, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will see Albus Dumbledore tasking Newt Scamander with a mission as Gellert Grindewald’s power base grows. Other folks back for another round of sorcerous action include Dan Fogler’s Jacob Kowalski, Alison Sudol’s Queenie Goldstein, Callum Turner’s Theseus Scamander, Jessica Williams’ Lally Hicks, William Nadylam’s Yusuf Kama, Poppy Corby-Tuech’s Vinda Rosier and Victoria Yeates’ Bunty. The movie’s first trailer last December, feel free to rewatch it below:

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will cast its spell in theaters on April 15, and CinemaBlend will share the new trailer as soon as it’s available. If you’re interested in revisiting the first two Fantastic Beasts movies before the next installment comes out, get your hands on an HBO Max subscription and stream away!