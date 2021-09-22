Fantastic Beasts 3 Finally Has A Title, And A New (Earlier) Release Date

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter has always been about secrets. Within the history of J.K. Rowling’s iconic franchise, as well as the more Muggle-friendly proceedings while turning them into films, that particular veil has always been important. The Fantastic Beasts franchise has doubled down on both of those fronts, leaving fans wondering what the next installment’s title will be, and when they can see it. Well, that secret’s officially been revealed, as Fantastic Beasts 3 now officially has the title The Secrets of Dumbledore, and it’s been moved to an earlier release date.

Originally slated to be released on July 15, 2022, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is now penciled in for its unveiling on April 15, 2022; per an announcement through the film’s official Twitter presence. Exactly three months earlier than expected, the next chapter in the prequel saga to the Harry Potter legacy has a title that not only reminds us of the past, but primes us for the future. And just as expected, the personal history of Jude Law’s Albus Dumbledore looks to be the heart of this next adventure.

At the end of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, it was revealed that Ezra Miller’s Credence Barebone was actually Aurelius Dumbledore. While his exact relation to Albus has not been fleshed out, that twist has left the door open to dig deeper into the Dumbledore legacy. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore may not only apply to Jude Law’s younger incarnation of the future Hogwarts headmaster, it might just be an indicator that his entire lineage might come into play.

The third in an intended five film cycle, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will see characters other than Albus and Aurelius Dumbledore returning to the fold. Previous figures, like Eddie Redmayne’s franchise starter Newt Scamander, are indeed on board for third ride. This is also the Fantastic Beasts installment that will not only boast Mads Mikkelsen’s debut as central villain Gellert Grindelwald, but as franchise co-star Dan Fogler has mentioned, a massive war is brewing throughout this tale.

While the world of movies has seen many delays due to the unprecedented events of 2020, and the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s exciting to see movies like Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore moving into earlier release slots. A brand new title also helps keep the gears turning, as Harry Potter fans will now find themselves scrambling back to the books and films, in hopes of decoding just what secrets Albus and his family might be hiding. Thankfully, there’s still plenty of time to do such research.

With its wands at the ready, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will debut, only in theaters, on April 15, 2022. Though don’t let this new quest for knowledge stop you from checking out the excitement slated for the rest of the year’s box office. The 2021 release schedule is there to be consulted, as a keen resource to your next magical adventure to the movies.