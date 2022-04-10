Weeks After Pitching Herself For The Fast And Furious Family, Vin Diesel Shares Sweet Post Welcoming Brie Larson Into The Fold

The Fast & Furious franchise is nearing the end of the road, as the storied blockbuster franchise is currently gearing up for its tenth and final chapter, which is being split into two parts. The first movie is currently in pre-production, and the cast is now being filled out. Amid the hoopla, Captain Marvel star Brie Larson pitched herself for the franchise weeks ago. Well, it seems dreams do come true, as FF producer and lead star Vin Diesel has now confirmed her involvement with a sweet post.

During a recent interview, Brie Larson explained that she would love to be in a Fast & Furious film, admitting that she’s “obsessed” with the vehicle-centric franchise. She was even open to a campaign being started in order to help her land a part or at the very least, a crossover of sorts so that Carol Danvers could meet up with Dominic Toretto and his “family.” If there’s anything we know about Vin Diesel, it’s that he’s a man of action and doesn’t waste time making moves. He took to Instagram to reveal Larson’s casting and paid tribute to the Oscar-winning star:

Yeah yeah yeah… you see this angel over my shoulder cracking me up, you say to your self ‘that’s captain Marvel’. Clearly there is love and laughter in this image. What you don’t see however, is the character you will be introduced to in Fast10. You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for. Welcome to the FAMILY Brie.

The two Marvel Cinematic Universe stars appear to be excited to be working together, based on the photo the FF lead shared. In the warm snapshot, the two are shown laughing together. You can check it out for yourself down below:

Vin Diesel has really been looking to build up the franchise’s star power, which is saying a lot given that it already includes some heavy-hitters. As of late, the franchise has brought in some DC talent in the form of Jason Momoa, who will reportedly play a villain. Momoa has since gushed about joining the series and expressed excitement about working with Charlize Theron. Fellow DC star and The Suicide Squad breakout Daniela Melchior has also been cast in an undisclosed role.

One A-lister who will definitely not be returning for the two movies, however, is franchise alum Dwayne Johnson. The Rock and Vin Diesel feuded while working on the movies, something Johnson has since opened up about. Diesel did make an emotional appeal to the actor (via social media) regarding a potential return, though Johnson remained adamant that he would not reprise his role as Luke Hobbs in the last two installments of the main series.

Despite his absence, there’s still plenty to be excited about when it comes to the movie, which apparently could start filming any day now. Brie Larson makes for a strong addition to the cast, and it’ll be interesting to see who she ends up playing. Regardless though, it’s likely that she’ll bring a fresh wave of energy to the long-running franchise.

The first part of Fast & Furious 10 is set to roar into theaters on May 19, 2023.