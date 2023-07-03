The Best Max Original Movies To Stream

So, let’s talk about Max.

The streaming platform, previously known as HBO Max, has plenty of movies. There are so many movies that it’s almost impossible to keep up with the constant changes that are happening. But, today, we are not going to focus on the best movies to stream on the platform , or the best TV shows that you can watch – no, today we are focusing on the best original movies on Max.

That’s right, I’m talking about the movies that are only on Max – or were made exclusively for Max before they ended up being available to rent somewhere else. No, I am not referring to those movies like King Richard or even Dune, but ones that were exclusively available to Max for a time and made as “Max Originals.”

Some great ones have (annoyingly) been taken off the platform, but for now, we can talk about the best ones that are still available.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Unpregnant

First up on this list, we have the buddy road dramedy, Unpregnant. This film follows Haley Lu Richardson and Barbie Ferreira as two teenagers who are going on the ultimate road trip – one of them needs to get an abortion, but since their state doesn’t allow it without parental permission, they decide to travel to the next state over.

As you can probably expect, the film deals with some very serious everyday topics, but surprisingly, it also holds a lot of heart and is ridiculously funny. The chemistry between Ferreira and Richardson is top tier level, and almost reminds me of the best coming of age movies that we see.

It might not be for everyone, considering the subject matter, but if that’s not a deal-breaker for you, I’d say this film is definitely worth the time to watch.

Stream Unpregnant on Max.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. / HBO Max)

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

You knew this was going to be on here, don’t lie. Zack Snyder’s Justice League is exactly what you think it is – it is the director’s vision that he had for Justice League before he had to leave the project.

Now, fans get to see the story of the famed Justice League, featuring superheroes like Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman and more, all teaming together to fight off an extraterrestrial enemy.

Is this film ridiculously long? Yes, yes it is. You will need to carve out so much time to watch all of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Is it worth it? In my eyes, totally. I’m not as huge of a fan of DC, but I gave this a shot and loved the heck out of it – and obviously, the cast alone is enough for anyone to enjoy this film.

Stream Zack Snyder’s Justice League on Max.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

8-Bit Christmas

The first of three Christmas-related films on this list, 8-Bit Christmas tells the story of a young boy who wants nothing more than to get the ultimate gift back in the 1980s – the latest video-game system, the Nintendo NES. He goes through multiple comedic trials in order to get it, all in the name of holiday cheer.

The film is told through a series of flashbacks, featuring Neil Patrick Harris as the older version of Jake, the main character. Quite frankly, this film is great. I love Christmas movies as a whole, but I do like how they use '80s nostalgia while still keeping the film decidedly modern, and Harris is always a win. It’s such a fun watch, and there are even films like 8-Bit Christmas that you can check out.

Stream 8-Bit Christmas on Max.

(Image credit: Max)

Santa Camp

Now you've watched a movie that has Santa in it – why not watch a film about Santa? Santa Camp is a documentary that focuses on a training camp where people learn the to play Santa, Mrs. Claus, his elves, and everything else, run by an actual company called the New England Santa Society, and their push to try and have more diversity for these portrayals.

I’m going to be honest, this film is so much fun. I also love a good documentary, but there’s just something about seeing a bunch of people train to be Santa Claus that genuinely fills me with a joy I never knew. Not only that, but it really does show how they’re trying to get everyone to feel better represented by the famous character – it’s a great look into the behind the scenes world of Santa portrayals. But, maybe keep the kids away for this one if you want them to believe.

Stream Santa Camp on Max.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Let Them All Talk

If you’re looking for an excellent comedy-drama that features an amazing cast, then Let Them All Talk is one of them, for sure. This film, starring the impeccably talented Meryl Streep who plays an author who is in declining health and decides to take a voyage across the sea in order to receive an award, and along the way, she goes on an incredible journey with her family and friends.

This film is a testament to all of these actor’s talents, because a lot of the dialogue is actually improvised – and somehow, this movie still flows impressively well and tells a really good story. Streep is always going to be great no matter what she does, but the rest of the cast is amazing, as well.

Stream Let Them All Talk on Max.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

A Christmas Story Christmas

“You’ll shoot your eye out, kid!”

Remember that phrase? Well, you’ll be saying that again when you watch the sequel, A Christmas Story Christmas 40 years after the original. Ralphie is all grown up and with his own family, but when tragedy strikes, he returns to his hometown and attempts to make it the best Christmas ever for his family, just like his father would have done.

I have to be honest – when I first heard about this movie, I didn’t think it was going to be good. Legacy sequels rarely are – but this movie is so unbelievably heartwarming that I was blown away by how much fun I was having watching it . If you have any attachment to the first film, then definitely check out A Christmas Story Christmas. It’ll make you feel good and more.

Stream A Christmas Story Christmas on Max.

(Image credit: Warner Bros./HBO Max)

Father Of The Bride

Starring Andy Garcia and a slew of other amazing talents, we take a look at Father of the Bride, another version of this classic. This film is exactly what you would expect – it follows a father who is struggling to deal with his little girl growing up and marrying someone, as well as her hectic wedding, while having to deal with everyone else around him.

While I personally don’t think anything can beat the version of Father of the Bride starring Steve Martin, I actually really love this one. The chemistry with the whole family is great, the story is heartwarming, and you’ll find yourself smiling the whole time. It’s a fun little afternoon watch that is perfect for a little daddy-daughter time.

Stream Father of the Bride on Max.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Fallout

Last but not least, we have The Fallout. Directed by Megan Park, The Fallout follows a high school student after suffering one of the worst things imaginable – a school shooting, and the aftermath of the ordeal, as she tries to work through her trauma.

This film, starring Jenna Ortega, is absolutely phenomenal. As someone who has gone to school in this time of school shootings and a fear of them, it deals with the topic so well, and the acting performances from both Ortega and her co-star, Maddie Ziegler, are spot on. It inspires conversations, and accurately displays how PTSD can affect someone after such an event.

Stream The Fallout on Max.

There are plenty of movies to enjoy on the platform, but I do think these are some that are worthy of being checked out. If you haven’t gotten the chance to see them yet, now is the time.